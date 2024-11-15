After Imsha Rehman, Indonesian celeb Lydia Onic's alleged intimate video goes viral

A viral video allegedly featuring Indonesian gamer Lydia Onic is causing a stir on Indian social media. This follows similar incidents with Pakistani TikTokers, raising questions about the video's authenticity and Lydia's involvement.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 15, 2024, 12:30 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 15, 2024, 12:30 PM IST

Social media platforms across India have been buzzing with discussions around another viral video allegedly linked to Lydia Onic. This is the third “explicit” video of a social media celebrity.

Prior to this, two Pakistani TikTokers, Imsha Rehman and Minahil Malik, made headlines for their purportedly private movies that became popular after leaking online in a matter of weeks.

article_image2

The most recent video, which is 12 minutes and 13 seconds long, has caused a stir. Many claim that the woman featured in it resembles Lydia Onic.  As a result, individuals are searching the internet more frequently in an attempt to learn the truth about the video and Lydia's identity. On social media, links to the purportedly obscene film are making the rounds.

Lydia Onic, whose actual name is Lydia Setiawan, is a well-known personality in the gaming and e-sports communities. With a significant following on social media sites like Instagram and X (previously Twitter), the Indonesian star is well-known for being a professional gamer and content producer. She has a devoted following thanks to her competitive gaming abilities and captivating personality.

article_image3

Lydia, a brand ambassador of ONIC Esports, has more than 1 million followers on Instagram.

Despite her success in gaming, recent events have turned emphasis to her personal life. She is in the news for reasons unrelated to her professional accomplishments because of the viral video issue.

The video has become a topic of heated debate as Indian social media users speculate whether Lydia Onic is the woman in the clip. While the resemblance has fueled discussions, there is no confirmation about the authenticity of these claims.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mohanlal's Barroz gets release date, filmmaker Fazil speaks about surprising coincidence in announcement video dmn

Mohanlal’s Barroz gets release date, filmmaker Fazil speaks about surprising coincidence in announcement video

Bigg Boss 18: Did Chhahat Pandey bite Chum Darang during Time God task? Read on RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Did Chhahat Pandey bite Chum Darang during Time God task? Read on

Bigg Boss 18: 'Daant tod dungi..'; Chum Darang-Chaahat Pandey get into ugly spat over task [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: 'Daant tod dungi..'; Chum Darang-Chaahat Pandey get into ugly spat over task [WATCH]

Kanguva box office collection day 1: Suriya, Bobby Deol's movie sets a strong opening record NTI

Kanguva box office collection day 1: Suriya, Bobby Deol's movie sets strong opening record

Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina reveals how she lost over 50 kg naturally (WATCH) dmn

Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina reveals how she lost over 50 kg naturally (WATCH)

Recent Stories

7 Reasons why drinking hot water before bed can boost your health NTI

7 Reasons why drinking hot water before bed can boost your health

Tribal community exemplifies sacrifice, loyalty, and bravery for the nation: CM Yogi dmn

Tribal community exemplifies sacrifice, loyalty, and bravery for the nation: CM Yogi

'Ban ISKCON or we will kill devotees': Islamist group's ultimatum to Muhammad Yunus (WATCH) shk

'Ban ISKCON or we will kill devotees': Islamist group's ultimatum to Muhammad Yunus (WATCH)

Looking for Hyundai Creta alternatives? From Grand Vitara to Seltos, take a look at top choices gcw

Looking for Hyundai Creta alternatives? From Grand Vitara to Seltos, take a look at top choices

Who is Anshul Kamboj, the Haryana pacer to become only 3rd bowler to claim all 10 wickets in Ranji Trophy? vkp

Who is Anshul Kamboj, the Haryana pacer to become only 3rd bowler to claim all 10 wickets in Ranji Trophy?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon