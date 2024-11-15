After Imsha Rehman, Indonesian celeb Lydia Onic's alleged intimate video goes viral

A viral video allegedly featuring Indonesian gamer Lydia Onic is causing a stir on Indian social media. This follows similar incidents with Pakistani TikTokers, raising questions about the video's authenticity and Lydia's involvement.

Social media platforms across India have been buzzing with discussions around another viral video allegedly linked to Lydia Onic. This is the third “explicit” video of a social media celebrity. Prior to this, two Pakistani TikTokers, Imsha Rehman and Minahil Malik, made headlines for their purportedly private movies that became popular after leaking online in a matter of weeks.

The most recent video, which is 12 minutes and 13 seconds long, has caused a stir. Many claim that the woman featured in it resembles Lydia Onic. As a result, individuals are searching the internet more frequently in an attempt to learn the truth about the video and Lydia's identity. On social media, links to the purportedly obscene film are making the rounds. Lydia Onic, whose actual name is Lydia Setiawan, is a well-known personality in the gaming and e-sports communities. With a significant following on social media sites like Instagram and X (previously Twitter), the Indonesian star is well-known for being a professional gamer and content producer. She has a devoted following thanks to her competitive gaming abilities and captivating personality.

Lydia, a brand ambassador of ONIC Esports, has more than 1 million followers on Instagram. Despite her success in gaming, recent events have turned emphasis to her personal life. She is in the news for reasons unrelated to her professional accomplishments because of the viral video issue. The video has become a topic of heated debate as Indian social media users speculate whether Lydia Onic is the woman in the clip. While the resemblance has fueled discussions, there is no confirmation about the authenticity of these claims.



