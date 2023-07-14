Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus may launch its first folding phone on August 29; Here's what you can expect

    The OnePlus folding phone may be called OnePlus One or V Fold. The renders tease a leather back and a large external display with slim bezels. The price remains unclear, though we can expect the phone to cost above Rs 1 lakh.

    OnePlus may launch its first folding phone on August 29 Here is what you can expect gcw
    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 3:40 PM IST

    In the upcoming months, OnePlus is anticipated to release its first folding smartphone. According to recent reports, the firm may decide to use the name OnePlus One rather than the previously speculated OnePlus V Fold for the product. According to media reports, SmartPrix predicts that the OnePlus folding phone may be on sale on August 29. This would be over a month after the release of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

    Apart from that, we have no other fresh details. The same publication released OnePlus One or V Fold renderings based on a rumoured design last month. The OnePlus folding phone will feature a notebook-like form factor, similar to Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Google Pixel Fold. It is yet unknown if OnePlus would think about releasing a flip-folding phone as well. There is already an Oppo Find N2 Flip available from OnePlus' sibling company, Oppo, part of the BBK Group.

    A leather back and a large external display with thin bezels are hinted at in the renderings. The selfie camera has a hole-punch cutout in the centre of the external display. On the primary display, there could be an additional selfie camera.  Three Hasselblad-tuned camera sensors are most likely on the rear. A circular module, like the one in the OnePlus 11, may house the camera. The location of the LED flash is also extremely obvious. In contrast to most smartphones, which either put the flash outside or inside the camera module, the renderings place the rear LED light in the top-left position. The OnePlus logo may be found underneath the camera module.

    With the power button, there may be yet another significant alteration. The power button is shown in the images to be perfectly integrated with the body. A fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication may also be included. Furthermore, a cutout in the shape of a periscope houses one of the back cameras. 

    The yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 SoC, a 2K 120Hz AMOLED (LTPO) display, and a 4800mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charging are anticipated to be among the features of the OnePlus One or OnePlus V Fold.

    Although the cost of the OnePlus One or OnePlus V Fold is unknown, we may anticipate that it will exceed Rs 1 lakh. Samsung currently holds a monopoly on the folding phone industry thanks to its Galaxy Z Fold line. The base 256GB version of the Samsung folding phone costs Rs 1,54,999 in India.

