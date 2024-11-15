Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours: When Salman Khan talked about actress' marriage

Abhishek Bachchan's wife Aishwarya Rai was supposedly in a romantic relationship  with Salman Khan. According to reports, Aishwarya and Salman split in 2002. Once, Salman in an interview discussed Aishwarya's marriage to Abhishek on Aap Ki Adalat.
 

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 15, 2024, 12:39 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 15, 2024, 12:39 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai, who is now married to Abhishek Bachchan, reportedly had a love involvement with Salman Khan. It is reported that Aishwarya and Salman's romance terminated around 2002. While the two have never spoken publicly about their relationship, Salman came on Aap Ki Adalat and discussed Aishwarya's marriage to Abhishek.

When asked about the charges that he was harsh with Aishwarya, Salman Khan gently said, "Uske baare mein kya kahu sir. I just wish that, you know, I believe in one thing your personal life is your personal life. If I go to defend this, then sir, somewhere someone was a part of your life and you'd be denying it."

The Bollywood star further talked about Aishwarya's marriage with Abhishek and praised the latter. "The best thing to do is stay silent. Itne saal beet gaye hai, you know, she is someone's wife, married into a big family. I am very happy that she is married to Abhishek. I think Abhishek is a great guy. This is the best thing any ex-boyfriend would want. You don't want, once your friendship is over, you don't want that person to be miserable without you. You want that person to be really really happy without you. So that, ek selfish reason bhi hogya, there's no guilt on your head. But it's the best way to see it. That's how I feel," he added.

Surprisingly, the video has emerged on social media when allegations of turmoil in Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's marriage are making headlines. Speculation grew after the couple appeared separately before the press at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding earlier this year. 

While Aishwarya posed for the camera with her daughter Aaradhya, Abhishek arrived at the location with the Bachchan family, which included his parents, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, his sister Shweta Bachchan and her family.

Later, Abhishek failed to wish Aishwarya a happy birthday on social media. However, neither Abhishek nor Aishwarya have yet released a remark on the reported breakup.

