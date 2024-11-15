Karnataka: Farmers in Kodagu face devastating coffee crop losses due to incessant rainfall

Coffee growers in Kodagu are facing significant losses due to prolonged rainfall since May, leading to coffee blight, rotting crops, and financial distress. Despite damage, they are unlikely to receive compensation as it falls short of the 60% threshold. Farmers are uncertain about harvesting amid continuing bad weather.

Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 15, 2024, 12:43 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 15, 2024, 12:43 PM IST

Coffee growers in Kodagu district are facing massive losses due to unusual rainfall that has continued well past the typical monsoon season. What started as heavy rain in mid-May has persisted through the last week of September, with showers occurring every two to three days. This constant rainfall has led to high moisture levels in the soil, creating a perfect breeding ground for coffee blight. As a result, coffee plants across the district, including both Arabica and Robusta varieties, are suffering from the disease, leading to rotting fruits and falling crops.

In a typical year, the rain in Kodagu, a hilly district, stops by the end of September. However, this year, even as November reaches its halfway point, the rains have not subsided, creating a worrying situation for farmers. As Arabica coffee begins to ripen, the excessive rainfall causes the fruit to rot, while unripe beans also melt and drop to the ground. The situation is equally grim for Robusta coffee, which, despite reaching the ripening stage, is being destroyed due to the heavy rains. 

Farmers who have invested large sums of money in fertilizers, weeding, and other maintenance work throughout the year are now fearing they may be pushed into debt due to the crop damage. The situation is particularly distressing as farmers worry that the continuing rains will further spoil their harvest. In addition to coffee, black pepper, which is often grown alongside coffee as an alternative crop, is also facing significant losses.

The heavy rains have led to a peculiar situation where the coffee crops are being damaged, but farmers are unlikely to receive compensation. According to National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) rules, the Coffee Board can only provide compensation if at least 60% of the crop is damaged. Unfortunately, only 45% of the crop has been affected so far, leaving farmers uncertain about whether they will receive any relief. The Coffee Board has inspected the damage, but the decision on compensation remains pending, leaving the farmers anxious. 

As the Arabica coffee ripens, farmers are left in a dilemma. They fear that if they harvest the crop, the fruits won’t dry properly due to the cloudy weather and sporadic rainfall. But if they delay harvesting, the crops could spoil further. With the unpredictable weather conditions, farmers are trapped in a tough spot, unsure whether to harvest or wait.

This year’s heavy rainfall, far above normal levels, has left coffee growers in Kodagu struggling with the consequences of unpredictable weather. The long-term effects on the coffee industry in the region remain uncertain, but for now, the farmers are hoping for a quick resolution to their concerns.

