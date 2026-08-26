Actress Rukmini Vasanth is super busy with Pan-India films like 'Toxic' starring Yash. In a recent interview, she shared a fascinating story about how a simple message on Instagram completely changed her career.

Actress Rukmini Vasanth has quickly made a name for herself in the Kannada film industry and is now the new crush for youngsters everywhere. With her beauty, acting skills, and choice of unique roles, she has won over the audience. Now, she's busy with a line-up of Pan-India films.

Just recently, Rukmini Vasanth appeared before audiences in the much-awaited film ‘Toxic’, starring Yash. The movie is getting great reviews from its premiere shows worldwide. Right after this, another Pan-India film has been added to Rukmini's list. She is also acting in Jr. NTR’s movie ‘Dragon’, and the shooting for it is going on at full speed.

In a recent interview with a national media outlet, Rukmini shared some interesting details about the early days of her film journey. She revealed exactly how she landed her role in the movie ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello’.

One message to the director... and a huge opportunity!

The film ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello’, which starred Rakshit Shetty, was a big box office success. Rukmini Vasanth’s performance in this Hemanth Rao directorial caught everyone’s attention. But she didn't get this role through any big recommendation. Instead, a small step she took herself gave her career a major turning point.

As soon as Rukmini heard that the makers of ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello’ were looking for a heroine, she directly messaged the director, Hemanth Rao, on Instagram. She told him she was very interested in acting in the film. Not just on social media, she also sent an e-mail to the director to express her interest.

A reply came after 10 days!

After Rukmini repeatedly expressed her interest, she finally got a reply from director Hemanth Rao on Instagram about 10 days later. From that moment, her film journey completely changed. Rukmini was cast as Priya, also known as Putti, in Hemanth Rao's ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello’. This role gave her massive recognition in the Kannada film industry.

After the success of that film, Rukmini Vasanth never had to look back. Offers started pouring in one after another. Now, after ‘Toxic’, Rukmini is all set to make her mark at the Pan-India level. The interesting story of her journey is that an opportunity that started with a single Instagram message has now made her a Pan-India heroine!