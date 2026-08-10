4 5 Image Credit : Rukmini Vasanth Instagram

What is the price of the dress Rukmini wore?

Reports say Rukmini Vasanth's Montsendo lace midi dress costs around ₹54,269. She paired it with matching heels worth about ₹4,350. It was her simple styling, more than the price tag, that really made heads turn at the event. Her trailer launch look is making a lot of noise online.