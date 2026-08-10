Rukmini Vasanth Stuns in Expensive Dress at Toxic Trailer Launch, Wins All Eyes
Rukmini Vasanth, who rose to fame with Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, is steadily expanding her presence beyond Kannada cinema. With her impressive performances and growing popularity, the actress is now winning attention across India.
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Image Credit : Rukmini Vasanth Instagram
Rukmini in a key role
Rukmini Vasanth first won hearts in Sandalwood with 'Sapta Sagaradaache Ello'. After gaining more fame with 'Kantara: Chapter 1', she is now playing a key role in Rocking Star Yash's much-awaited film, 'Toxic'.
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Image Credit : Rukmini Vasanth Instagram
Huge curiosity
Rocking Star Yash's movie 'Toxic' has already created a massive buzz. The recently released trailer has only increased the hype. The trailer launch was a grand affair, with top actresses like Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Kiara Advani, and Tara Sutaria in attendance.
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Image Credit : Rukmini Vasanth Instagram
Rukmini grabbed everyone's attention with her simple look
Rukmini Vasanth's look at the trailer launch was the talk of the town. She appeared in a cream-coloured midi dress, looking effortlessly simple and elegant. With minimal jewellery, simple earrings, a chain, light makeup, and a simple hairstyle, her look is now going viral on social media.
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Image Credit : Rukmini Vasanth Instagram
What is the price of the dress Rukmini wore?
Reports say Rukmini Vasanth's Montsendo lace midi dress costs around ₹54,269. She paired it with matching heels worth about ₹4,350. It was her simple styling, more than the price tag, that really made heads turn at the event. Her trailer launch look is making a lot of noise online.
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Image Credit : Rukmini Vasanth Instagram
Increased craze for 'Toxic' trailer
The 'Toxic' trailer has shot expectations sky-high. Fans are loving Yash's different looks, the father-son story, revenge themes, and bold female characters. Director Geetu Mohandas's unique filmmaking style and the high-voltage action scenes are major highlights. Everyone is talking about 'Toxic' even before its release, expecting Yash to rule the box office once again.
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