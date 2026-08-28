Kunickaa Sadanand takes a swipe at Kangana Ranaut amid the Kriti Sanon Raksha Bandhan ad controversy. She shared an old ad of Kangana in a strapless outfit, questioning Ranaut's earlier criticism of Sanon's contemporary attire for the festival.

Actor Kunickaa Sadanand is the latest to join the ongoing debate around Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan advertisement as she took a swipe at Kangana Ranaut over her earlier comments on the actor's outfit.

Kunickaa shared what appeared to be an old Raksha Bandhan advertisement featuring Kangana on X. In the ad, Kangana can be seen wearing a strapless outfit with a deep neckline. Sharing the picture, Kunickaa wrote, "Mera kutta kutta, tera kutta Tommy???" Take a look The post comes days after Kangana slammed Kriti's outfit in a jewellery brand's Raksha Bandhan campaign. The campaign was later withdrawn.

The Raksha Bandhan Ad Controversy

The old advertisement featuring Kangana has since resurfaced online, with several social media users comparing the two advertisements. Some users also questioned Kangana's remarks on women's clothing and traditions, while others called her a "hypocrite".

The controversy began after Kriti appeared in a Raksha Bandhan advertisement wearing a contemporary outfit with a bralette-style blouse, cape and draped skirt. The look received heavy backlash from a section of social media users, who questioned whether such an outfit was suitable for a festival like Raksha Bandhan.

Kangana Ranaut's Remarks

Kangana later shared her opinion on the advertisement through her Instagram Stories. Questioning the choice of outfit, she wrote, "It's a wonderful time to be a woman. Our closets are full of a variety of clothes, today's woman is a global woman. From cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today, why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy!"

Brand Withdraws Advertisement

Meanwhile, GIVA withdrew the advertisement following the criticism. In a statement shared on Instagram, the jewellery brand said that it respects Indian culture, traditions and festivals and that hurting religious or cultural sentiments was not its intention. (ANI)