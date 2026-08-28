Television actress Kamya Punjabi has opened up about her abusive marriage and how she hid her bruises with makeup. Keep scrolling to know more.

TV actress Kamya Punjabi is one of the most loved and celebrated stars, becoming a household name through her appearance on Bigg Boss and in many serials. The actress, in a recent interview, has opened up about her abusive marriage and how she hid her bruises with makeup. Kamya was married to businessman Bunty Negi and has a daughter with him. After experiencing domestic abuse for years, she decided to leave her husband after her daughter witnessed their fight.

Wore Makeup To Hide Her Bruises

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Kamya said, "I have been through domestic violence. There was a time when I would put makeup on my face before going out so that the marks wouldn’t show. I remember going to receive an award once and feeling ashamed of myself. I thought, ‘Who am I, and what am I doing?’ I was getting beaten up at home and then going outside to receive an award. Why? What kind of life was I living? Who was I trying to prove anything to? I have locked myself in the bathroom and cried for hours, sometimes through the entire night.”

Kamya On her Husband

In the same interview, she revealed that her husband was always suspicious of her whereabouts and also asked her to quit acting. She decided to end this marriage after she saw her daughter witness their fight. She said, “There came a time when my daughter saw us fighting, and she cried. That was when I decided, ‘This is not how it is going to be. I don’t want this.’ The moment I took my handbag, packed one pair of clothes and walked out, it wasn’t difficult for me at all. I didn’t cry even once. When I stepped out of that house, I felt like was breathing.”

Kamya later married Shalabh Dang, an Indian healthcare executive, in 2020.