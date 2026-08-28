Kangana Ranaut celebrated Raksha Bandhan 2026 with her brother, sharing pictures of the rituals on social media. The actor-turned-politician also penned a heartfelt note praying for his health, happiness, and prosperity.

Kangana Ranaut celebrated Raksha Bandhan 2026 with her brother, giving fans a glimpse of a simple family celebration on the occasion. The actor-turned-politician marked the festival with her sibling as families across the country came together to celebrate the bond between brothers and sisters.

The 'Queen' actor shared a series of pictures from the occasion. The pictures showed Kangana performing the Raksha Bandhan rituals with her brother. She tied a rakhi on his wrist and applied tilak to his forehead.

Kangana's Special Message

Along with the pictures, the actress also shared a special message for her "payaare Bhai" as she prayed for his health, happiness and prosperity. She wrote, Main Ishwar se prarthna karti hoon ki yeh prem ka bandhan jo maine tumhare haath pe bandha hai yeh sada tumhari Raksha kare, tum hamare Mata Pita ki seva karo, kul ki garima badhao, patni ka sada kalyan karo, santan ki hamesha raksha karo, aur sada jeevan se santusht raho."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Kangana also wished that her brother would always remain healthy and prosperous. She also spoke about the bond they share and sent her wishes to all brothers and sisters celebrating the festival. "Mere pyaare Bhai main sada tumhein swasth aur samriddh dekhu, mere liye tum mere mata pita ki he chavi ho tumhara prem aur sanrakshan mujhe sada mile. Sab bahen bhaiyon ko iss ati Priye parv ki bahut shubhkamnaen. Rakshabandhan ki hardik shubhkamnaein."

In another picture, Kangana's brother could be seen touching her feet and seeking her blessings. The actor later posed for pictures with her brother and his wife as they celebrated the festival together.

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated every year to mark the bond between brothers and sisters. Several Bollywood celebrities also took to social media to share pictures and messages for their siblings on the occasion. (ANI)