Anupam Kher expressed his deep sadness and helplessness over the devastating flash floods in Nepal. In a video message, he offered prayers and support for the victims, grieving families, and those affected by the destruction.

Anupam Kher has shared a message of support for Nepal as the country continues to deal with the aftermath of devastating flash floods. Sharing a video message on social media, Kher said he was "deeply saddened" by the devastation caused by the sudden floods. He also spoke about the helplessness felt while seeing the scenes from the affected areas.

Anupam Kher's Message of Support

"Deeply saddened and horrified by the devastation caused by the sudden floods in Nepal. Lives lost. Families torn apart. Homes washed away. Helpless animals caught in the destruction. It is heartbreaking to imagine how, in a few moments, everything someone calls their own can disappear," Kher said.

Kher then spoke about the families who have lost their loved ones and said he could only imagine their pain. He said, "Watching these scenes, I feel such helplessness. What words can possibly comfort someone who has lost a loved one? My heart goes out to the grieving families and to everyone living through this fear and uncertainty."

"I pray for the people of Nepal and for those affected across the border in Tibet. May those still waiting for help be reached. May those searching for their loved ones find them safe. And may those who have lost everything find support, shelter and a hand to hold," he said.

Devastation and Rescue Efforts

According to the latest status report, authorities involved in rescue operations have recovered 475 bodies, raising the death toll from the devastating Bhotekoshi flood, which occurred on Wednesday, The Kathmandu Post reported.

The Nepal Tourism Board said on Thursday night that 667 tourists and travellers, including 127 Nepal's residents, were still missing in areas affected by the floods.

Earlier on Friday morning, Nepal Police said that 1,545 people were injured and rescued. The police has also issued a fresh alert for floods in the Himalayan country, evacuating people from Trishuli. (ANI)