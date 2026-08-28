Seems like Yash's Toxic has really managed to depress its fans, and how. Now they are demanding refunds by chanting, ‘we want a refund’ in unison. Keep scrolling to know more.

Kiara Advani, Yash, Nayanthara, and Tara Sutaria starrer Toxic has hit the theatres, and the film is not in talks for its positive impact. Yes, you read that right. Directed by GFeetu Mohandas, the film is getting backlash for unnecessary action scenes in the movie, pointless dialogues, and alleged misogyny. The intimate scenes between the actors are also in the buzz. Despite all the massy elements, the film has managed to disappoint the fans.

Toxic Fans Demand Refund!

There's drama, action and sex, but it all did not bring out the truest essence of storytelling. The critics have bashed the film left, right and centre, with fans too calling out the film for being ‘trash.’ Now, in a new viral video, fans can be seen yelling in unison, ‘we want a refund’ after watching the film, gathering in huge numbers.

The viral video was posted by the page name latestindia, with the caption, "When the hype is higher than the actual movie

Yash’s *Toxic* just pulled off the rarest feat in Indian cinema history — making the audience demand refunds and turning packed halls into ghost towns by Day 1.

Police had to step in like it was a riot, not a premiere. Phones out, tempers high, wallets crying. Absolute chaos.

This isn’t a flop… this is a full-blown cinematic disaster. The kind of “record” no star ever wants to own."

Take a look at the video!

How Netizen's Reacted!

One user wrote, “Trust me guys movie is awesome need some Hollywood movies knowledge to understand this masterpiece.” Another user wrote, “Even we need refund.” Another user wrote, “Unity becomes essential nowadays, It is good for health and wealth, keep it up dear civilians.”