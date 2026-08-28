Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Collection Day 14: Suriya and Mamitha Baiju's new film 'Vishwanath And Sons', directed by Venky Atluri, is doing solid business. Here's a look at its box office numbers

The pairing of superstar Suriya with director Venky Atluri, known for hits like 'Lucky Baskhar', was the biggest selling point for 'Vishwanath And Sons'. Having Mamitha Baiju as Suriya's leading lady was another big plus for the movie. The film hit theatres on the 14th of this month and started getting great reviews from the very first shows. Unsurprisingly, it has been doing very well at the box office too. Now, the latest collection figures are out.

Total Collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has raked in a massive ₹188 crore at the global box office. The India gross collection stands at ₹126 crore, with another ₹61 crore coming from overseas markets. The movie is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under their banner Sithara Entertainments, in association with Fortune Four Cinemas. Sreekara Studios is presenting the film. The performances of Suriya, Mamitha, and Radhika Sarathkumar are being called the film's main highlight. Suriya, who plays Sanjay Vishwanath, has been presented very stylishly, while Mamitha Baiju is getting a lot of praise for her role as Maddy. The star-studded cast also includes Raveena Tandon, Nassar, Anarkali Marikar, Rajiv Menon, Kaali Venkat, Bhavani Sre, and Sunil Reddy.

Director Venky Atluri also wrote the script for the film. 'Vishwanath And Sons' is Suriya's 46th movie and comes after Venky Atluri's blockbuster hit, 'Lucky Baskhar'. The technical crew includes Nimish Ravi for cinematography, G. V. Prakash Kumar for music, and Navin Nooli as the editor. The production design is by Banglan, with Yalamanchili Gopala Krishna (Nani) as the executive producer. Karumanchi Uma Maheswara Rao is the line producer, and the art direction is by Siva Kamesh D and Jithu Sebastian.