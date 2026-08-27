Yash's 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' made a spectacular debut, grossing Rs 150 crore worldwide on its first day. The Hindi version collected Rs 55.40 crore, making it the second-biggest opener of 2026 according to Taran Adarsh.

Toxic's Massive Opening Day Collection

Yash-starrer 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' has created a storm at the box office, with crowds in large numbers thronging cinema halls to watch the film. Though the film received mixed reviews, Yash-starrer 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' has earned Rs 150 crore globally on Day 1 of the release.

Sharing the collection figures, production handler KVN Productions posted on X, "Soaring HIGH against all odds! Box Office Intoxication by Rocking Star @TheNameIsYash #Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups Now In Cinemas Worldwide."

Hindi Version's Record-Breaking Start

The film raked in Rs 55.40 crore in Hindi on Wednesday, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

"#Toxic #Hindi [#ToxicTheMovie ] embarks on a MONSTROUS START. While the #Kannada version, in particular, is SUPERB on Day 1, the #Hindi version has emerged as the SECOND BIGGEST OPENER of 2026, only behind #Dhurandhar2 [#India biz]. Check out the *opening-day* business of #Yash starrers in the #Hindi version: [2018] #KGF #Hindi: ₹ 2.10 cr [2022] #KGF2 #Hindi: ₹ 53.95 cr [2026] #Toxic #Hindi: ₹ 55.40 cr All eyes are now on the Day 2 [Thursday] business. #Toxic #Hindi [#ToxicTheMovie ; Week 1] Wed ₹ 55.40 cr. Official Nett BOC | #Hindi version | #India biz | #Boxoffice," Taran Adarsh wrote on X.

About the Film: Plot and Cast

The film follows a larger-than-life gangster story and explores themes of love, power, betrayal and redemption. The film also focuses on the relationship between Raya and his son, Ticket. Toxic also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in key roles.

Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, 'Toxic' is released worldwide on August 26. (ANI)