Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra commented on the Kriti Sanon ad row, stating 'my body, my choice' is fine within a certain limit ('daayra'). She feels outfits should be aesthetically acceptable and respect others' values.

Priyanka Chopra's mom on 'my body, my choice'

Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, has shared her views on the recent controversy surrounding actor Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan advertisement. The jewellery brand GIVA had faced heavy backlash after the ad featuring Kriti was questioned by some social media users over her outfit and its suitability for the festival.

While speaking to the media at the Women Building Cinema Together event in Mumbai, Madhu said that personal choice is important but should also be balanced with respect for other people's values. Sharing her thoughts on the debate, she said, "Ek daayre mein rehkar "my body, my choice" karna achha hai, lekin woh daayra zaroor rakho. Dignity, respecting other people's values is important. Ab yeh cheezein aisi jagah kar sakte hai jahan par yeh normal hai. Par yeh yahan normal nahi hai. Sorry to say that."

'Aesthetically acceptable'

Madhu also spoke about actors wearing different kinds of clothes for their work. Referring to her daughter Priyanka Chopra, she said that there is nothing wrong with wearing such outfits for work or personal choice, but she feels that the overall look should be aesthetically appropriate. "Humare bachche bhi pehente hain, kaam ke liye pehente hain, shauk ke liye pehente hain. Lekin mere khayal se aesthetically acceptable hona chahiye. Aesthetic hai toh har cheez achhi lagti hai. Aesthetic nahi tha, toh baatein horahi hain," she told the media

The advertisement controversy

The comments come after Kriti faced criticism over a Raksha Bandhan advertisement in which she wore an ivory lehenga with a deep-neck blouse and a cape. While several people liked her look, some social media users questioned the outfit and called it inappropriate for the festival. Kriti had earlier responded to the backlash and questioned why a woman's clothes are often linked to her respect for culture and traditions.

GIVA withdraws ad

Meanwhile, GIVA has withdrawn the advertisement following the criticism. In a statement shared on Instagram, the jewellery brand said that it respects Indian culture, traditions and festivals and that hurting religious or cultural sentiments was not its intention. "We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals. As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family and this time we wanted to extend the love and celebration to our pets. If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all. Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media. Wish you all the love & positivity this festive season!" the brand said. (ANI)