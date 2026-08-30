Rakhi Sawant’s Umrah visit to Mecca has sparked attention after a video showing her distributing over 100 prayer mats turned chaotic when a large crowd suddenly gathered around her.

Rakhi Sawant is making headlines during her Umrah pilgrimage in Mecca after a video of her distributing prayer mats among pilgrims went viral on social media. What began as a charitable gesture soon attracted a large crowd, creating a chaotic moment that caught everyone’s attention online.

Rakhi Distributes Over 100 Prayer Mats

According to the viral video, Rakhi arrived in Mecca carrying more than 100 prayer mats, intending to distribute them among devotees visiting the holy city. Dressed in a hijab and burqa, she was seen interacting with pilgrims and handing out the mats personally.

During the video, Rakhi reportedly referred to herself as “Rakhi Fatima” while participating in the charitable activity. Initially, the distribution appeared calm, but the situation quickly changed as more people gathered around her.

Crowd Rush Creates Chaotic Moment

As the number of people increased, several individuals reportedly rushed forward to collect the prayer mats. The crowd became increasingly difficult to manage, and Rakhi was seen repeatedly urging people to remain calm while chanting religious phrases.

One particularly striking moment occurred when her hijab appeared to be pulled amid the crowd. Rakhi reacted visibly, and the incident quickly became a major talking point among social media users. Fortunately, the situation was brought under control before it escalated further.

Social Media Reacts to Viral Video

Many users criticised the behaviour of the crowd, saying that the situation was disappointing, especially considering the sacred surroundings. Several comments praised the charitable intention behind Rakhi’s gesture while questioning the rush and disorder among those trying to receive the prayer mats.

Apart from the distribution drive, Rakhi has also shared videos from her Umrah journey in which she prayed for people affected by floods in Nepal, drawing further attention to her pilgrimage.