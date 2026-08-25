Kangana Ranaut has yet again fired shots with her statements towards Bollywood actors, including Rakhi Sawant, Taapsee Pannu, and Ashutosh Rana, among others. The actress slammed these stars in her latest interview.

Kangana Ranaut, the actor-turned-politician, didn't hold back. She slammed several Bollywood figures, Rakhi Sawant, Taapsee Pannu, and Ashutosh Rana among them. Monday saw her escalate things further. She even called Kriti Sanon's new Raksha Bandhan ad "creepy." These latest comments, true to Ranaut's fiery style, reignited old feuds and sparked a fresh firestorm across the industry and social media.

Criticisms Against Peers

"They bark like dogs." Those were Ashutosh Rana's alleged words about her, Ranaut reminded the paparazzi. She called out Rana, Sonu Sood, Rakhi Sawant, and Taapsee Pannu directly. Each had, she claimed, disparaged her. Sonu Sood, for example, once told her to "learn how to behave"—unsolicited advice, she called it. Rakhi Sawant, Ranaut stated, made "vulgar comments" about her character. It shows a clear history of personal attacks. And Taapsee Pannu? Ranaut asserted Pannu "insulted her parents, upbringing and background" countless times.

Talking to reporters Kangana said, "Enough is enough. I see such people every day, whether it is Ashutosh Rana, who says that I bark like a dog; or Sonu Sood, who says that I should learn how to behave. People like Rakhi Sawant, who make all kinds of vulgar comments about my character; and Taapsee Pannu, who keep insulting my parents, my upbringing and my background."

In the video shared by ANI, Ranaut continued, "Unwanted log jo hain mujhe jab dekho 4 gaaliyan dete rehta hain media me aane ke liye. Pehle aap Kangana Ranaut bano to sahi. Koi kutta keh raha hai, koi mata pita ko gali de raha hai, koi kehta hai tang uthati hai."

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She also called them "bhooke nange log" and added that she wouldn't take advice from "failed, stupid, disgusting people."

Kangana Ranaut on Kriti Sanon's ‘Creepy’ Rakhi Ad

Questioning Kriti's outfit in the ad, Kangana asked, “Why would you tie your brother a Rakhi in your bikini/undergermants?” On her Instagram stories, she wrote, “It's a wonderful time to be a woman, our closets are full of variety of clothes, today's woman is a global woman, from cocktail dresses to lehnga cholis, jeans to saris, bikins to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a Rakhi in your bikini/ undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy.” For those who don't know Kriti is facing criticism for her outfit in latest Rakhi ad.