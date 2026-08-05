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'Zinda Lash Hu': 5 Reasons Why You're Just Like Rakhi Sawant And the Internet Will Convince You
We are all somehow Rakhi Sawants in our own world, and there's no denying that. The more she goes viral, the more the internet is convinced of similarities with her. Keep scrolling to know more!
'Yes you are Rakhi Sawant'
We are glad that people are viewing Rakhi Sawant beyond her skills to make anyone laugh. She is talented, fierce, and have you ever seen her acting? She is natural as one could get. She often trends on Instagram and other social media platforms for her witty, funny remarks. There's a reel of Rakhi now going viral that claims that 5 reasons you are just like that - and the internet will convince you.
1. You are heartbroken
Rakhi Sawant once said, “Kya hai ye pyaar kya hai? Mujhe pata hi nahi hai pyaar kya hai?.”
2. You don't know what 'happiness' is
Rakhi one said, “Khushi kya hai? Mein toh ek zinda laash hu.”
3. You are very loyal
When a fan tried to clock picture with Rakhi she said, “Door se bhai door se, mein shadi shuda hu.”
4. You get sad often
'Zindagi mein koi khushi nahi hai, hasne ke liye kuch bhi nahi hai," the diva once said.
5. Very sanskari
"Jab tak sir pe pallu na lelu mein baat nahi karti.” She said while attending a fun press conference with Deepak Kalal.
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