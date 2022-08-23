Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Bollywood actors get addicted to drugs...' Vivek Agnihotri's shocking revelation

    Vivek Agnihotri, director of The Kashmir Files, has shown Bollywood celebrities' dark and ugly side. He said that 'real Bollywood is found in its dark alleys.'

    Vivek Agnihotri, the director of The Kashmir Files, has spoke out about how Bollywood is full of humiliation and abuse. He even admitted that a lack of achievement leads to drug addiction. Vivek, a director, offered a 'inside scoop' about Bollywood, claiming that it is not just a hotspot of genius but also a cemetery of talent.

    He went on to suggest that celebrities who do not achieve the desired degree of success become trapped in the industry's vicious loop of lack of wealth and power. These actors are therefore obliged to simulate it even though they do not have it.

    The Kashmir Files filmmaker tweeted a lengthy piece about Bollywood's dark secrets, claiming that "true Bollywood is located in its dark alleys." He also said that shattered dreams, crushed dreams, buried dreams, and other such things may be found in these dark lanes. He went on to say that it's not about rejection since everyone understands that it's part of the agreement. According to Vivek, humiliation and exploitation demolish fragile aspirations, hopes, and convictions. People may survive without food but cannot live without respect and self-worth.

     

    Vivek Agnihotri then discussed how failing celebrities wind up in a never-ending conflict. He wrote, 'Those who find some success but not the real one, get into drugs, alcohol and all kind of life-damaging stuff. Now they need money. So, they get introduced to all kinds of funny money.' He further added saying, 'You have to look like a star, party like a star, PR like a star but you aren't a star. Imagine yourself in a gangsta ghetto where you have to behave like a gangster without a gun or knife.' 

    Vivek called this a hollow race of validation, which is a dark hole that keeps getting deeper and deeper with each race. He ended the post by writing, 'You show off, nobody sees. You scream, no one hears. You cry, no one cares. All you find is surrounded by people laughing at you. You bury your dreams. Quietly. But then you find people dancing on the grave of your dreams. Your failure becomes their celebration. You are a dead man walking. Irony is nobody can see you are dead except for you. One day, you die. And then the world sees you'.

    Anurag Kashyap was recently engaged in a verbal spat with Vivek Agnihotri. For the uninitiated, their fight began when Anurag mentioned India's Oscar entry this year in an interview. He believes RRR should be nominated as India's official contribution to the Oscars in the category of best foreign feature film. He even said he hopes "The Kashmir Files" is not nominated. Anurag's comments elicited a response from Vivek.

    Vivek replied to Anurag's statement on Twitter as he wrote, "He is running a campaign against The Kashmir Files Oscars submission."

