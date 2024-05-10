Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Arpita Khan, Ayush Sharma getting divorced? Here's what we know

    Aayush Sharma, the brother-in-law of Salman Khan, recently addressed rumors of divorce with Arpita Khan Sharma, recounting his wife's response to the speculation

    Aayush Sharma, the brother-in-law of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, recently opened up about the persistent rumors surrounding his marriage to Arpita Khan Sharma. Despite their relationship being under constant scrutiny, Sharma revealed an amusing anecdote about how a mundane outing with his son sparked divorce speculations.

    In an interview, Sharma dismissed the notion that anyone would be so invested in his life to spread rumors. However, he recalled an incident in 2019 when paparazzi confronted him while he was out enjoying a snack with his son. They bombarded him with questions about whether he and Arpita were headed for divorce.

    The actor humorously recounted how he returned home and asked Arpita about the rumor, leading to both of them bursting into laughter. Despite the initial surprise, Sharma revealed that he and Arpita found amusement in the absurdity of the situation.

    Sharma also expressed deep admiration for his wife, emphasizing her unwavering support throughout their marriage. He described Arpita as his strongest pillar and best critic, noting how she actively contributes to his professional life by providing feedback on his movies.

    Arpita's involvement extends beyond mere critique; she actively engages in discussions about the relevance of certain scenes and even advises Sharma on his on-screen wardrobe choices. Sharma praised her ability to view his films objectively, considering the audience's perspective.

    Furthermore, Sharma addressed the persistent trolling he has faced, particularly regarding his marriage to Arpita. He vehemently denied allegations that he married her for financial gain, emphasizing their genuine love and commitment to each other. Sharma highlighted Arpita's resilience in the face of online vitriol, underscoring her strength and confidence as a woman.

