Adah Sharma turns 32: 7 interesting facts about the actress

Entertainment
Adah Sharma is fluent in several languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and English. This linguistic ability has enabled her to work in different film industries across India.
Adah Sharma is trained in the Indian classical dance form of Kathak. She has showcased her dancing skills in various films and stage performances.
While many people recognize Adah Sharma for her role in "Heart Attack" (2014), her debut film was the Bollywood horror film "1920" (2008), directed by Vikram Bhatt.
She is a passionate animal lover and has advocated for animal rights and welfare.
Adah Sharma completed her graduation in Kathak from the Natraj Gopi Krishna Kathak Dance Academy in Mumbai. She also holds a degree in engineering.
Adah Sharma gained widespread recognition for her role in the action film 'Commando: A One-Man Army' opposite Vidyut Jammwal.
Adah Sharma is an adventurous soul and enjoys participating in various adventure sports and outdoor activities.