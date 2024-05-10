Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun sends best wishes to uncle Pawan Kalyan; Read on

    Actor Allu Arjun supports uncle Pawan Kalyan in Andhra Pradesh elections, expressing pride and best wishes

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun sends best wishes to uncle Pawan Kalyan; Read on ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published May 10, 2024, 7:08 PM IST

    Actor Allu Arjun recently expressed his support for his uncle, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, as he gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. Allu Arjun shared a touching message on social media platform X on May 9, conveying his best wishes to Kalyan on his election journey.

    In his note, Allu Arjun expressed immense pride in Kalyan's decision to dedicate his life to public service. He wrote, "My heartfelt wishes to @PawanKalyan garu on your election journey. I have always been immensely proud of the path you've chosen, dedicating your life to service. As a family member, my love and support will always be with you. My best wishes for achieving all that you aspire for (sic)."

    The elections in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled for May 13, and Allu Arjun's message comes as a gesture of solidarity towards his uncle's political endeavors.

    Prior to Allu Arjun's message, other prominent figures from the Telugu film industry had also voiced their support for Pawan Kalyan. Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi and actor Nani both extended their best wishes to the Jana Sena leader.

    Chiranjeevi, in a video shared on May 7, applauded Kalyan's commitment to using his resources for the welfare of the people. He urged the public to support Kalyan and emphasized the importance of voting.

    Nani, another popular actor, expressed his support for Pawan Kalyan through a social media post. He wrote, "Dear @PawanKalyan gaaru as you are about to face the big battle of politics. As a member of your film family, I hope you achieve everything you wish and keep all your promises. I am rooting for you, and I am confident the entire fraternity is too. All the very best sir (sic)."

    The Jana Sena Party, led by Pawan Kalyan, has formed alliances with the NDA and the TDP for the upcoming elections. The party plans to contest from two Lok Sabha seats and 21 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh.

    Last Updated May 10, 2024, 7:08 PM IST
