Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' case: Second victim accuses him of rape, records statement in court

    Another victim has accused MP Prajwal Revanna of repeated sexual assault, with her statement recorded under CrPC 164. This follows a rape case initiated against Revanna, with his father, former minister HD Revanna, jailed for allegedly abducting the victim. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) also recorded statements from two witnesses related to the kidnapping case.

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' case: Second victim accuses him of rape, records statement in court vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 11, 2024, 7:18 AM IST

    Surrounding the scandal involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, another victim has come forward, alleging repeated sexual assault by the politician. The incident was officially recorded on Friday when the victim's statement was taken under CrPC 164 before a court judge.

    The victim, hailing from KR Nagar taluk in Mysore district, was employed at Revanna's residence in Holenarasipur when the alleged assaults took place. This recording of the statement comes shortly after a rape case was initiated against Revanna, based on the victim’s complaint, by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CID.

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex videos' case: JD(S) MLA HD Revanna sent to judicial custody till May 14

    Further complicating matters for the Revanna family, MP's father and former minister HD Revanna has been imprisoned on charges of abducting this same victim. This recent court appearance of the victim counters previous criticisms from JDS leaders, including former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who accused the SIT of mishandling the case by failing to produce the victim for testimony earlier.

    Additionally, the ongoing investigation saw the SIT recording statements from two family members of the victim who are being considered witnesses in the kidnapping case linked to HD Revanna. This latest development is expected to add to the legal troubles facing the former minister and his associates.

    Last Updated May 11, 2024, 7:18 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kodagu tragedy: Man, who severed SSLC student's head, over proposal rejection commits suicide vkp

    Kodagu tragedy: Man, who severed SSLC student's head, over proposal rejection commits suicide

    5-day Cyclone warning in Karnataka: 23 districts on Yellow alert, heavy downpour with thunderstorms predicted vkp

    5-day Cyclone warning in Karnataka: 23 districts on Yellow alert, heavy downpour with thunderstorms predicted

    No restrictions on feeding stray dogs in Bengaluru, clarifies BBMP vkp

    No restrictions on feeding stray dogs in Bengaluru, clarifies BBMP

    Bengaluru rains: BBMP launches helpline numbers amidst heavy downpour vkp

    Bengaluru rains: BBMP launches helpline numbers amidst heavy downpour

    Kodagu horror: Man bludgeons SSLC student to death for refusing marriage proposal, flees with severed head vkp

    Kodagu brutal murder: Man severs head of SSLC student for rejecting marriage proposal

    Recent Stories

    Adah Sharma turns 32: 7 interesting facts about the actress RKK

    Adah Sharma turns 32: 7 interesting facts about the actress

    Lifestyle Antonela Roccuzzo HOT photos: The life of Lionel Messi's wife at age 36 osf

    Antonela Roccuzzo HOT photos: The life of Lionel Messi's wife at age 36

    cricket IPL 2024: Dominant Gujarat Titans secure convincing victory over Chennai Super Kings osf

    IPL 2024: Dominant Gujarat Titans secure convincing 35-run victory over Chennai Super Kings

    Football 'Merci PSG': Kylian Mbappe confirms he will leave French giants at end of the season (WATCH) osf

    'Merci PSG': Kylian Mbappe confirms he will leave French giants at end of the season (WATCH)

    Entertainment Shubman Gill's rumoured girlfriend Sara Tendulkar talks about PCOS osf

    Shubman Gill's rumoured girlfriend Sara Tendulkar talks about PCOS

    Recent Videos

    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan Exclusive Interview anr

    Pawan Kalyan EXCLUSIVE! 'Popularity as an actor cannot just translate politically... I gave myself 25 years'

    Video Icon