Vaani Kapoor birthday: Interesting facts to net worth, all about ‘Shamshera’ actor

Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor reportedly owns Mercedes Benz E-Class worth Rs 64 lakh. She also, reportedly, charges Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore as salary for each film. But did you know that before becoming an actor, she was associated with the service industry? On her birthday, here are some interesting facts and information on her net worth that her fans must know of.

Vaani Kapoor is currently one of the most beautiful actresses in the film industry. Today, on August 23, she is celebrating her 34th birthday, as the actor has turned a year offer. In her career so far, she has been seen sharing screen space with many big stars of the film industry, including Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. Vaani was last seen in Yash Raj Films’ ‘Shamshera’, and was starred opposite Ranbir. The film, unfortunately, proved to be a flop at the box office. Meanwhile, on her birthday, here are some interesting facts about the actor as well as a look at her net worth.

Vaani holds a Bachelor's degree in Tourism from the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). After completing her studies, she did an internship at the Oberoi Hotels in Jaipur, post which she joined the ITC Hotels. It was from there that her interest in working in the film industry started developing. Once, a film was being shot in the hotel where Vaani used to work. And that is when she decided to quit her job and try her luck with the films.

After quitting the hotel job and before joining the films, Vaani Kapoor had entered the modelling world. According to media reports, her father was not happy with her decision of becoming a model. However, her mother continued to support her with it. Later, Vaani walked the ramp for several big fashion houses and labels.

It was from the modelling world that Vaani Kapoor found her way into films. In the year 2009, she made her small screen debut with ‘Specials @ 10’. During this, she continued to struggle for films. Vaani's hard work soon paid off and she was signed for Yash Raj's film ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, also starring Parineeti Chopra and Sushant Singh Rajput. Vaani had a three-film contract with Yash Raj. She was in a supporting role in this film, but she impressed everyone with her acting and won the title of Best Debut Actress.

