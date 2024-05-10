Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Perumani Movie Review: Is Vinoy Forrt, Sunny Wayne starrer worth your time; Read

    The Malayalam movie 'Perumani' starring Vinay Forrt, Suny Wayne and Lukman hit theatres today. The reviews of the movie are out now.

    Perumani Movie Review: Is Vinoy Forrt, Sunny Wayne starrer worth your time; Read rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published May 10, 2024, 3:02 PM IST

    The Malayalam movie 'Perumani' starring Vinay Forrt, Suny Wayne and Lukman hit theatres today.  Maju, who previously directed the highly regarded Appan (2022), which starred Sunny Wayne and Alencier in the key roles, wrote and directed it.

     

    The movie also stars Vinay Fort, Amal Rajdev, Deepa Thomas, Navas Vallikkunnu, Vijilesh Karayad, and Radhika Radhakrishnan. The film is produced by Firoz Thairinil and Une Vie Movies in collaboration with Maju Movies, the director's home production. Manesh Madhavan, a cinematographer who has won a state award, and Joel Kavi, an editor, and composer Gopi Sunder make up the technical team.

    The film is a fantasy drama about the village of 'Perumani', its inhabitants, and the events that occur there. The other crew includes Sound Design - Jayadevan Chakkadath, Lyrics - Muhsin Perari, Suhail Koya, Project Designer - Shamsudeen Mankarathodi, Sync Sound - Vaishakh PV, Production Controller - Girish Atholi, Chief Associate Director - Anish George, Production Executive - Harris Rahman, Project Coordinator - Anoop Krishna, Finance Controller - Vijeesh Ravi, Art Director - Viswanathan Arvind, Costume Designer - Irshad Cherukun, Makeup - Lalu Kootalida, VFX - Saji Junior FX, Colorist - Ramesh Iyer, Associate Directors - Shinto Vadakkera, Abhilash Illikulam, Stunt - Mafia Shashi, Stills - Serene Babu, Poster Designing - Yellow Tooth, P.R.O and Marketing - Vaishakh Vadakkeveedu, Jinu Anilkumar.

    Last Updated May 10, 2024, 3:02 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Arpita Khan, Ayush Sharma getting divorced? Here's what we know ATG

    Arpita Khan, Ayush Sharma getting divorced? Here's what we know

    Srikanth review Is Rajkummar Rao Jyothika movie worth watching ? RBA

    Srikanth REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika’s movie worth watching?

    JioCinema Murder In Mahim LEAKED: Ashutosh Rana, Vijay Raaz's crime-thriller series on torrent sites RBA

    JioCinema's Murder In Mahim LEAKED: Ashutosh Rana, Vijay Raaz's crime-thriller series on torrent sites

    Cannes Aishwarya Rai Aditi Rao Hydari to set to walk the red carpet at prestigious film festival ATG

    Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai, Aditi Rao Hydari to set to walk the red carpet at prestigious film festival

    Border 2 Sunny Deol and Ayushmann film to hit on big-screen on THIS date RBA

    Border 2: Sunny Deol, Ayushmann Khurrana's film to hit on big-screen on THIS date; read details

    Recent Stories

    football Xabi Alonso 'speechless' after Bayer Leverkusen set European record with longest unbeaten run snt

    Xabi Alonso 'speechless' after Bayer Leverkusen set European record with longest unbeaten run

    Shatrughan Sinha to Madhavi Latha: Top 10 richest candidates in Lok sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4 gcw

    Shatrughan Sinha to Madhavi Latha: 10 richest candidates in Phase 4

    Kerala CM's gunmen interrogated over assault on Youth Congress workers during Nava Kerala Sadas anr

    Kerala CM's gunmen interrogated over assault on Youth Congress workers during Nava Kerala Sadas

    Arpita Khan, Ayush Sharma getting divorced? Here's what we know ATG

    Arpita Khan, Ayush Sharma getting divorced? Here's what we know

    Srikanth review Is Rajkummar Rao Jyothika movie worth watching ? RBA

    Srikanth REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika’s movie worth watching?

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan Exclusive Interview anr

    Pawan Kalyan EXCLUSIVE! 'Popularity as an actor cannot just translate politically... I gave myself 25 years'

    Video Icon
    AstraZeneca Vaccine Controversy: Covishield has saved lives; there is no need to panic, says top doctor

    EXCLUSIVE! 'Covishield has saved lives; there is no need to panic...' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon