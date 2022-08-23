Krushna Abhishek to not be part of The Kapil Sharma Show?

As per media reports, actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek, best known for his character ‘Sapna’ on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ will no longer be a part of the new season. On the other hand, Kapil Sharma shared a post of his new look in photographs with Archana Puran Singh.

Comedian Kapil Sharma's popular show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is ready to return to the small screen once again. There are reports in the media that there will be a lot of changes in the new season and one of the biggest changes is the absence of actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek.

A Pinkvilla report claimed that Krushna Abhishek will not be seen in the new season of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. It is reported that the makers have made a lot of changes in this season of the show and that new actors will be introduced in the show. Although no official announcement has been made by Krushna or the makers of the show about it yet. In fact, the show’s premiere date too has not yet been announced.

Per the reports, Krushna Abhishek decided to quit the show over fees issues. However, there is no official confirmation over his exit or the rumoured fee issue by the makers or the actor, so far. given the popularity of Krushna and the character of ‘Sapna’ that he played, there are hopes that things my sort between the management and the actor, after which he will return to the show again.

Krushna Abhishek has been associated with ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ since the year 2018. Apart from ‘Sapna’, he plays many other characters as well, and also often mimics other stars. He entered the show after Sunil Grover left it.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma, on Monday, shared pictures of his latest photoshoot with Archana Puran Singh who joins him on the show. With the pictures, Kapil also showed off his new look. ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is one of the most-watched Hindi television shows. Several top actors including the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaf, and Vicky Kaushal, among many others attended the show. It also marks an important platform for celebrities to promote their upcoming film.