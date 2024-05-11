Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Antonela Roccuzzo HOT photos: The life of Lionel Messi's wife at age 36

    First Published May 11, 2024, 12:53 AM IST

    Discover the captivating journey of Antonela Roccuzzo, the resilient wife of football icon Lionel Messi, as she celebrated her 36th birthday a couple of months ago. From her role as a successful model and businesswoman to her unwavering support for Messi and their family, delve into the extraordinary life of Antonela Roccuzzo through captivating images.

    article_image1

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Childhood Connection: Antonela Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi's Serendipitous Meeting - Discover the heartwarming story of how Antonela and Messi's paths crossed in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina.

    article_image2

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Tragic Bond: How a Friend's Passing Strengthened Messi and Roccuzzo's Relationship - Learn about the profound impact of tragedy on Messi and Roccuzzo's love story and how it brought them closer together.

    article_image3

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Academic Journey: Antonela Roccuzzo's Transition from Dentistry to Social Communication - Delve into Roccuzzo's educational journey and her transition from dentistry to social communication.

    article_image4

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Love Amidst Adversity: Messi and Roccuzzo's Romance Blossoms After Tragedy - Explore the resilience of Messi and Roccuzzo's relationship as they navigate challenges and find love amidst adversity.

    article_image5

    Image Credit: Instagram

    The Wedding of the Century: Inside Messi and Roccuzzo's Lavish Nuptials - Step into the extravagant world of Messi and Roccuzzo's wedding, hailed as the "wedding of the century," with star-studded guests and opulent celebrations.

    article_image6

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Beyond the Limelight: Antonela Roccuzzo's Role as a Businesswoman and Model - Discover Roccuzzo's multifaceted career beyond being Messi's wife, including her successful ventures as a businesswoman and model.

    article_image7

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Social Media Maven: Antonela Roccuzzo's Influence with Over 35 Million Followers - Explore Roccuzzo's significant presence on social media, where she engages with millions of followers and shares glimpses of her life.

    article_image8

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Family First: Messi and Roccuzzo's Journey as Proud Parents of Three Sons - Follow Messi and Roccuzzo's journey as loving parents to their three sons, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro, and witness the joy they bring to their family.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lifestyle Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma anticipate lucrative returns from Go Digit IPO osf

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma anticipate lucrative returns from Go Digit IPO

    Char Dham Yatra 2024: How to do online/offline registration? Routes to Kedarnath, Badrinath and more RKK

    Char Dham Yatra 2024: How to do online/offline registration? Routes to Kedarnath, Badrinath and more

    Akshay Tritiya 2024: Dos and don'ts to follow on the most auspicious day of the year ATG EAI

    Akshay Tritiya 2024: Dos and don'ts to follow on the most auspicious day of the year

    Check you daily horoscope: May 10, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care AJR

    Check you daily horoscope: May 10, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care

    Numerology Prediction for May 10, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for May 10, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Recent Stories

    cricket IPL 2024: Dominant Gujarat Titans secure convincing victory over Chennai Super Kings osf

    IPL 2024: Dominant Gujarat Titans secure convincing 35-run victory over Chennai Super Kings

    Football 'Merci PSG': Kylian Mbappe confirms he will leave French giants at end of the season (WATCH) osf

    'Merci PSG': Kylian Mbappe confirms he will leave French giants at end of the season (WATCH)

    Entertainment Shubman Gill's rumoured girlfriend Sara Tendulkar talks about PCOS osf

    Shubman Gill's rumoured girlfriend Sara Tendulkar talks about PCOS

    Lifestyle Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma anticipate lucrative returns from Go Digit IPO osf

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma anticipate lucrative returns from Go Digit IPO

    Congress joins AAP in Delhi campaign for seven LS seats AJR

    Congress joins AAP in Delhi campaign for seven LS seats

    Recent Videos

    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan Exclusive Interview anr

    Pawan Kalyan EXCLUSIVE! 'Popularity as an actor cannot just translate politically... I gave myself 25 years'

    Video Icon