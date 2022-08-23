KK birth anniversary: 7 songs to remember the iconic singer

On KK’s 54th birth anniversary, here are seven popular and most loved songs of the late singer that his fans must listen to. KK had breathed his last on May 31, 2022, in Kolkata. He was in the city for a live concert, following which he suffered a heart attack and later succumbed to it, even before reaching the hospital.

Tragedy has struck the film industry when singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, breathed his last on May 31. His sudden demise had left the music and film industries in a deep state of mournin, and with a void that can never be fulfilled again. KK was 53 years old at the time of his death; he was performing live at a concert in Kolkata, following which he suffered a massive heart attack. Had KK been alive today, the singer would have turned 54. On his birthday anniversary, here are seven songs that his fans must hear to remember the iconic singer.

Yeh Hai Pyaar K Pal: Think about KK and one of the first song that pops up in one’s mind is the soothing track ‘Yeh Hai Pyaar Ke Pal’ from his album ‘Pal’. The song continues to be a favourite of many even today.

Yaaron Dosti: KK gave this country its second friendship anthem after Sholay’s song ‘Ye Dosti’. His iconic song ‘Yaaron Dosti’ became the friendship anthem for the younger generation.

Tu Jo Mila: When KK lent his voice for this Bajrangi Bhaijaan song, he struck the chords of everyone’s heart with it. Pictureised on Salman Khan, the song is one of the best from the albums.

Kya Mujhe Pyaar hai: This song of the early 2000s was from the movie ‘Woh Lamhe’. Even today, the song continues to remain a favourite of many of KK’s songs There is no way one can get enough of this number.

Ajab Si: One of the soothing romantic numbers, this song was picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, in the movie ‘Om Shanti Om’. Needless to say, it became a superhit song, and has a fanbase that continues to grow even today.

Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai: One of the best romantic tracks sung by KK throughout his career was this song from the movie ‘Gangster’.

Khuda Jaane: When Ranbir Kapoor lip-synched this song in the movie ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’, while romancing Deepika Padukone, it became an instant hot with the audience A soft, mellow and romantic number, the song is loved to date! It is one of the nicest romantic songs from the current times.