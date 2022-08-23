Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KK birth anniversary: 7 songs to remember the iconic singer

    On KK’s 54th birth anniversary, here are seven popular and most loved songs of the late singer that his fans must listen to. KK had breathed his last on May 31, 2022, in Kolkata. He was in the city for a live concert, following which he suffered a heart attack and later succumbed to it, even before reaching the hospital.

    KK birth anniversary 7 songs to remember the iconic singer drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 23, 2022, 8:58 AM IST

    Tragedy has struck the film industry when singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, breathed his last on May 31. His sudden demise had left the music and film industries in a deep state of mournin, and with a void that can never be fulfilled again. KK was 53 years old at the time of his death; he was performing live at a concert in Kolkata, following which he suffered a massive heart attack. Had KK been alive today, the singer would have turned 54. On his birthday anniversary, here are seven songs that his fans must hear to remember the iconic singer.

    Yeh Hai Pyaar K Pal: Think about KK and one of the first song that pops up in one’s mind is the soothing track ‘Yeh Hai Pyaar Ke Pal’ from his album ‘Pal’. The song continues to be a favourite of many even today.

    Yaaron Dosti: KK gave this country its second friendship anthem after Sholay’s song ‘Ye Dosti’. His iconic song ‘Yaaron Dosti’ became the friendship anthem for the younger generation.

    Tu Jo Mila: When KK lent his voice for this Bajrangi Bhaijaan song, he struck the chords of everyone’s heart with it. Pictureised on Salman Khan, the song is one of the best from the albums.

    Kya Mujhe Pyaar hai: This song of the early 2000s was from the movie ‘Woh Lamhe’. Even today, the song continues to remain a favourite of many of KK’s songs There is no way one can get enough of this number.

    ALSO READ: Aryan Khan’s first pic since drug case is everything adorable! Here’s how Shah Rukh Khan reacted

    Ajab Si: One of the soothing romantic numbers, this song was picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, in the movie ‘Om Shanti Om’. Needless to say, it became a superhit song, and has a fanbase that continues to grow even today.

    ALSO READ: Vaani Kapoor birthday: Interesting facts to net worth, all about ‘Shamshera’ actor

    Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai: One of the best romantic tracks sung by KK throughout his career was this song from the movie ‘Gangster’.

    Khuda Jaane: When Ranbir Kapoor lip-synched this song in the movie ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’, while romancing Deepika Padukone, it became an instant hot with the audience A soft, mellow and romantic number, the song is loved to date! It is one of the nicest romantic songs from the current times.

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2022, 8:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aryan Khan first pic since drug case is everything adorable Here is how Shah Rukh Khan reacted drb

    Aryan Khan’s first pic since drug case is everything adorable! Here’s how Shah Rukh Khan reacted

    Jailer poster Rajinikanth seen intense look in Nelson Dilipkumar next drb

    Jailer poster: Rajinikanth seen intense look in Nelson Dilipkumar’s next

    First pic of Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja son OUT check out drb

    First pic of Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja’s son OUT; check out

    Unidentified man enters ICU for selfie with Raju Srivastava security beefed up drb

    Unidentified man enters ICU for selfie with Raju Srivastava; security beefed up

    Did Mike Tyson punched Vijay Deverakonda? Here is what happened next drb

    Did Mike Tyson punched Vijay Deverakonda? Here’s what happened next

    Recent Stories

    Remember and Never Forget: Commander Noel Kelman

    Remember and Never Forget: Commander Noel Kelman

    Aja Ekadashi 2022 Wishes quotes WhatsApp Facebook messages to share on this auspicious day gcw

    Aja Ekadashi 2022: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook messages to share on this auspicious day

    Aryan Khan first pic since drug case is everything adorable Here is how Shah Rukh Khan reacted drb

    Aryan Khan’s first pic since drug case is everything adorable! Here’s how Shah Rukh Khan reacted

    English Premier League, EPL 2022-23: Social media erupts as Manchester United edges past Liverpool 2-1-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: Social media erupts as Manchester United edges past Liverpool 2-1

    Vaani Kapoor birthday Interesting facts to net worth all about Shamshera actor drb

    Vaani Kapoor birthday: Interesting facts to net worth, all about ‘Shamshera’ actor

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon