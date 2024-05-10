IPL 2024: LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka's public outburst draws criticism, Fans urge him to emulate SRK's leadership

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a recent IPL match, with Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma leading SRH to victory with an incredible batting display. While LSG captain KL Rahul praised the opposition, the post-match scene took an unpleasant turn when owner Sanjiv Goenka was seen publicly berating Rahul.

The incident, captured on video, sparked outrage among fans, who criticised Goenka for his behaviour and urged him to take a cue from Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Khan, known for his exemplary leadership skills, has been a guiding force for KKR since the inception of the IPL in 2008.

Despite Ayush Badoni's commendable performance, helping LSG set a competitive target, the team's dismal performance and Goenka's public confrontation overshadowed the match's outcome. As fans voice their disappointment, Goenka faces scrutiny for his actions, with many emphasising the importance of leadership and sportsmanship in the IPL arena.

