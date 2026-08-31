Toxic Box Office Collection Day 5: Rocking Star Yash's new film 'Toxic' is on a roll at the box office. In just five days, it has already beaten the total earnings of Thalapathy Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan'. Now, 'Toxic' is all set to enter the ₹300 crore club worldwide

Bengaluru: Rocking Star Yash's new movie, 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups', has gotten off to a fantastic start both in India and overseas. The film had huge expectations, and even though its collections are seeing a slight dip now, it has already crossed a major milestone. 'Toxic' has successfully beaten the total net collection of Thalapathy Vijay's film, 'Jana Nayagan'.

Thalapathy Vijay's Last Film Record Broken

'Jana Nayagan', which was widely publicised as the last film of actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay, had created a massive buzz. The movie ran in theatres for 39 days and managed to collect about ₹198.22 crore across India. However, Yash's 'Toxic' smashed this lifetime record in less than five days.

How Much Did 'Toxic' Make on Day 5?

On Sunday, 'Toxic' completed five days in theatres. On its fifth day, the film earned a solid ₹23 crore across the country. This brings the total collection after five days to about ₹214.10 crore in India. According to a report from Sacnilk, the overall gross collection in India for the first five days has reached ₹255.95 crore.

Worldwide, 'Toxic' has raked in a massive ₹285.20 crore. This means the film is just ₹15 crore away from joining the prestigious ₹300 crore club. It is expected to cross that milestone today.

The film has a star-studded cast. Rocking Star Yash is reportedly in a double role, and he is joined by big names like Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in important roles.

'Toxic' is directed by Geetha Mohandas. It was released on August 26 in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and English.