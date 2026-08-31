Grammy winner Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt unveils a special musical composition for Durga Puja in Kolkata. Inspired by Mahishasura Mardini, the piece is a rare collaboration featuring three generations of the Bhatt family.

Grammy Award winner and Padma Bhushan recipient Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt is set to add a musical dimension to this year's Durga Puja celebrations with a special composition inspired by the festival's devotional traditions.

Bhatt unveiled the composition in the presence of members of the Ramnami Samaj of Chhattisgarh as part of the 84th Manicktala Chaltabagan Lohapatty Durga Puja. The Ramnami Samaj is a devotional community founded in the 1890s in Chhattisgarh as a peaceful protest against temple exclusion. Denied entry to the temples, members tattooed the name of Ram across their entire bodies to turn their bodies into temples

A Three-Generation Musical Offering

Bhatt said the composition draws inspiration from the Mahishasura Mardini tradition and incorporates traditional melodies and rhythms. "I wanted to have the idea of the Mahishasura Mardini to incorporate that. So a lot of the rhythms, the drums, pakhawajs and everything is being used, as well as the traditional tune is there," Bhatt said.

The composition also represents a rare collaboration between three generations of the Bhatt family. While Pt Vishwa Mohan Bhatt composed and directed the music and played the Mohan Veena, his son Saurabh handled the arrangements, recording and mixing. His grandson Atharva also played the Mohan Veena alongside him.

"The unique thing about this creation is that we, three generations, did the music. I composed the music direction and everything, then my son, Saurabh, did all the arrangements and everything, mixing, recording, everything. And interestingly, Mohan Veena was played by me and my grandson, Atharva," Bhatt said.

Bhatt expressed happiness that the composition will become part of Durga Puja celebrations, saying, "I am very, very happy that this is going to be played everywhere in all the pandals and Durga Puja."

Faith Beyond Boundaries: The Puja Theme

Gularam Ramnami, a member of the Ramnami community from Chhattisgarh, also spoke about the community's traditions, history and its association with this year's puja theme.

Sundeep Bhutoria, Chairman, Manicktala Chaltabagan Lohapatty, was also present at the event. He announced the global digital initiative and spoke about this year's theme, which explores how faith can endure beyond boundaries, barriers and generations.

'Durga Puja Connect' Digital Initiative

"Durga Puja is much more than a festival for us. It's a devotion, creativity, community and a sense of belonging that connects us from our generations," Bhutoria said.

Describing 'Durga Puja Connect', he said the platform aims to bring together devotees, pujas and stories from Bengal and overseas in one digital space, allowing people to remain connected with the celebrations even when they are away from Kolkata.

"The experience is digital and global, but its heart remains rooted in our traditions," he said, adding that the platform will allow devotees to follow important events, explore the history and heritage of the puja and watch selected celebrations live from anywhere in the world.

"Technology is not changing our tradition, it's helping our tradition travel further. And ultimately, our vision is very simple. Take Durga Puja to the world," he said.

The event also witnessed the unveiling of a special musical composition for the puja by Grammy Award winner and Padma Bhushan recipient Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt. (ANI)