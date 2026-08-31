Electronic music artiste Nucleya celebrated Ganpati Aagman in Mumbai with a special glimpse of his upcoming song 'Aala Re Aala'. The artiste called it a special homecoming, reflecting his long-standing association with the city's Ganeshotsav.

Electronic music artiste Nucleya celebrated the spirit of Ganpati with a special glimpse of his upcoming song 'Aala Re Aala' during the auspicious Aagman of Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani Ganpati in Mumbai.

Known for blending Indian folk and pop-cultural influences with global bass music, Nucleya unveiled the glimpse as a heartfelt tribute to Ganeshotsav, bringing his signature high-energy electronic sound to the vibrant atmosphere surrounding the festival. The special unveiling marked a meaningful homecoming for the artiste, reflecting his long-standing association with Mumbai and its Ganpati celebrations. Nucleya has previously celebrated the festival through his music, having launched his acclaimed album 'Bass Rani' during Ganpati Visarjan in 2015, as per a press release.

A Special Homecoming

"Ganpati celebrations have always held a very special place in my heart. The energy of Mumbai during this time is unlike anything else, it brings people, music and celebration together in the most beautiful way," Nucleya said, according to a release.

"I launched Bass Rani during Ganpati Visarjan in 2015, so coming back during the auspicious Aagman with a glimpse of Aala Re Aala feels incredibly special," he added.

Vision for a 'Gully Circuit'

'Aala Re Aala' captures the infectious enthusiasm and larger-than-life energy associated with Ganeshotsav, combining Nucleya's distinctive electronic sound with the vibrant cultural spirit of Mumbai's festivities. The artiste also shared his vision of taking his music beyond conventional concert venues and closer to the communities that give India's festive celebrations their unique character.

"I'd love to do more celebrations like this, something like a Gully Circuit, where I take this experience into the gullies and neighbourhoods during the festive season. Not just performing at big venues, but actually bringing the music and celebration closer to the people and communities that make these cities what they are," Nucleya said.

An Influential Artiste

Nucleya has established himself as one of India's influential electronic music artistes with a sound that brings together Indian folk elements, pop-cultural influences and global bass music. His landmark releases include 'Koocha Monster', 'Bass Rani' and 'Raja Baja', while his performances at major festivals such as EDC Las Vegas, NH7 Weekender and Sunburn have further cemented his position in India's contemporary electronic music scene. (ANI)