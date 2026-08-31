Aishwarya Rai celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her family. Her sister-in-law Shrima Rai shared a rare photo featuring Aishwarya, her brother Aditya, daughter Aaradhya, and mother Vrinda Rai. The actress was seen in a simple white ethnic suit.

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her brother Aditya Rai and family. Aishwarya's intimate moments with her family are hardly seen on social media, and she prefers to keep her personal life private. However, her sister-in-law Shrima Rai shared a rare glimpse from the Raksha Bandhan celebration on her Instagram handle, which also features Aishwarya Rai and Aradhya Bachchan.

Aishwarya opted for a simple yet elegant look in a white ethnic suit, keeping her hair open and sporting sunglasses on her head. Her brother Aditya complemented the family gathering in an off-white collared T-shirt and blue checked trousers. The photograph also featured Aishwarya's daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, who posed alongside her grandmother, Vrinda Rai.

Shrima Rai shared the post on her Instagram handle on Monday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shrima Rai 🧿 (@shrimarai)

Aishwarya Rai at the Cannes Film Festival

Earlier this year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again commanded global attention at the Cannes Film Festival, unveiling a series of dramatic couture looks that reinforced her long-standing status as one of the festival's most enduring fashion icons.

In her appearance on the French Riviera, the actor stepped onto the Cannes circuit in a custom ensemble by Fjolla Nila. The couture creation featured a form-fitting, embellished column gown adorned with intricate beadwork and crystal lattice detailing. Rendered in soft shimmering tones, the outfit highlighted textured craftsmanship while contouring the silhouette with precision. (ANI)

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