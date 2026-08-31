'Arjun Reddy' actor Shalini Pandey has condemned a fake, AI-generated video of her being circulated. She called the clip fabricated, urged people not to share it, and expressed concern over the misuse of technology to target and harm women.

Shalini Pandey Addresses 'Fabricated' AI-Generated Video

'Arjun Reddy' actor Shalini Pandey has condemned an allegedly fake AI-generated video being circulated online, stating that the clip is fabricated and does not depict her. The actor also urged people not to share, download or engage with the video and instead report it.

Pandey addressed the issue in a statement shared on Instagram, expressing concern over the misuse of artificial intelligence to target and harm individuals, particularly women. "I want to address a fake, AI-generated video of me that is currently being circulated online. The video is completely fabricated and does not depict me. It is deeply disturbing to see technology being misused in this way to target and harm individuals, especially women," Pandey wrote.

Condemns Misuse of Technology

She strongly condemned the alleged misuse of technology and called for greater responsibility from people encountering such content online. "I strongly condemn this kind of abuse and believe such misuse of technology should never be normalised," she said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalini Pandey (@shalzp)

The actor further appealed to users not to contribute to the circulation of the alleged fake video. "If you come across this video, please do not share, forward, download, or engage with it. Instead, please report it immediately. I request everyone to be responsible and mindful, and help stop its circulation rather than giving it further reach. Thankyou!" she added.

Growing Concerns Over AI-Manipulated Content

The actor's statement comes amid growing concerns surrounding AI-generated and digitally manipulated content, which can be used to fabricate footage or create misleading representations of individuals without their consent. The increasing availability of such technology has raised concerns around privacy, consent, online abuse and the misuse of a person's likeness.

Shalini Pandey's Film Career

Pandey rose to prominence with Arjun Reddy and subsequently worked across Telugu, Tamil and Hindi cinema. She appeared in the Tamil film 100% Kadhal (2019), Telugu films Mahanati (2018) and 118 (2019), and the Hindi films Jayeshbhai Jordaar (2022) and Maharaj (2024). She was last seen in 'Rahu Ketu', alongside Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Chunky Panday. (ANI)