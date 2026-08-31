Kareena Kapoor reacts to her film 'Daayra' clashing with Kunal Kemmu's 'VIBE'. She expressed confidence that both films can succeed, praising Kunal's talent and saying it's 'good for cinema' when two strong films release together.

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor has reacted to the box-office clash between her upcoming film 'Daayra' and brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu's directorial 'VIBE', expressing confidence that both films can perform well when they arrive in theatres on the same day. The two films are scheduled to release on September 18, 2026, setting up an interesting box-office face-off.

'The Gold Will Come to Our Home'

Speaking at the trailer launch of 'Daayra' in Mumbai, Kareena praised Kunal's acting abilities and comic timing while maintaining that audiences will get to see a different side of him in 'VIBE'. "Kunal is an outstanding actor, one of the best we have in our industry. No one does his comic timing like Kunal," Kareena said.

Addressing the simultaneous release of the two films, she said that having two strong films arrive together could be positive for the industry. "I just feel that it's good for cinema when two great films come together. They're both wonderful films and I know that the film is going to do well. Both are going to do well, it's going to be fun, it's going to be comedy, and people are going to see a different side to Kunal," she said.

Kareena also added a light-hearted family touch while expressing her hope that both projects succeed at the box office. "And the gold will come to our home only, so I will be very happy if both films do well and I'm very, very sure that both films are going to do very well," she said.

About 'Daayra'

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar , 'Daayra' is scheduled to be released on September 18. The film stars Kareena and Prithviraj Sukumaran as cops who face off while navigating the dark and complex world of juvenile crime. As per the makers, the film is "inspired by true events."

Daayra unfolds in the "aftermath of a crime that grips the nation sparking widespread outrage, while setting a series of events and 2 investigations in motion. As the search for answers deepens, two senior police officers, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, find themselves navigating the same system through different approaches to duty and justice, on opposing sides of a case that challenges the very idea of right and wrong," read a press note.

The film's visual treatment reflects its sombre subject, with the poster adopting a stark graphic design rather than a conventional glamorous presentation. Daayra aims to keep audiences engaged with its layered narrative and challenging themes.

About 'VIBE'

'VIBE' follows two close friends whose simple lives take an unexpected turn, leading them into a fast-paced situation that tests their friendship and ability to survive. Kunal Kemmu has written and directed the film and also stars in it alongside Preity, Sparsh Shrivastava and debutant Vanshika Dhir. The film is produced by Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under Drongo Films.

'VIBE' is an Amazon MGM Studios film and is scheduled to release in theatres on September 18. (ANI)

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