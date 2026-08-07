Prime Video has released the trailer for 'The Traitors' Season 2, hosted by Karan Johar. The reality show, featuring 21 celebrity contestants like Munawar Faruqui and Rhea Chakraborty, will premiere on August 13, with new episodes every Thursday.

Prime Video has unveiled the official trailer for the second season of its unscripted original reality series 'The Traitors', confirming that the new season will premiere exclusively on the streaming platform in India on August 13, with fresh episodes releasing every Thursday. Hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, the upcoming edition promises a bigger, bolder, and more intense game of strategy, deception, and survival.

Star-Studded Cast Revealed

Set against the backdrop of Jaisalmer's royal Suryagarh Palace, 'The Traitors' Season 2 raises the stakes as 21 celebrity contestants compete for the coveted title and a significant cash prize. This season introduces a mysterious new accomplice named Boo, described as the harbinger of the "Buri Khabar", adding another unpredictable layer to the psychological game. The celebrity line-up includes Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Abhishek Malhan (Fukraa Insaan), Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Krystle D'souza, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Parul Gulati, Prish, Ranveer Brar, Rhea Chakraborty, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir, and Tanya Puri. https://www.instagram.com/p/DbuqBiwIWsR/

A Game of Deception and Strategy

The trailer takes viewers back inside the palace, where trust is scarce and every conversation could conceal a hidden agenda. Declaring the season's dark tone, Karan Johar says in the trailer, "This palace looks like a dream... and I can't wait to turn that dream into a nightmare." At the heart of the format is the battle between the Innocents and the Traitors. While the Innocents must identify and eliminate the hidden Traitors before they themselves are eliminated, the Traitors must secretly work together to remove the Innocents without exposing their identities. As the missions become tougher, alliances begin to fracture, suspicions deepen, and every decision carries significant consequences.

Karan Johar on the New Season

Sharing his thoughts on the new season, Karan Johar said, "Season one of The Traitors broke through the clutter and formulaic reality content, and the audience response proved they were ready for something fresh. With season two, we knew we had to return with a game that was bigger, sharper, and even more unpredictable. But this time, the Players entered the palace fully aware of the format's twists and traps, armed with strategies, stronger instincts, and a ruthlessness that caught me off guard. This season, you'll witness friendships unravel, trust give way to paranoia, alliances crumble, and Players made choices that genuinely surprised and at times, even shocked me. That's the beauty of The Traitors, just when you think you've figured it out, the game turns everything on its head. As the host, I've had a front-row seat to some truly unbelievable moments, and I can honestly say I wasn't prepared for what unfolded this season. So, brace yourselves, The Traitors Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on August 13. And trust me, you have no idea what's coming," in a press statement.

Behind the Scenes and What to Expect

The trailer arrives shortly after Prime Video introduced the complete cast through its immersive "Dining Theatre of Treachery" experience, offering fans an early glimpse of the celebrity participants before the official footage was released.

An Indian adaptation of IDTV's BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning global format, 'The Traitors' Season 2 is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment in collaboration with All3Media International. With familiar gameplay returning alongside new twists, tougher challenges, and a fresh mystery element in Boo, the series is set to bring another season of psychological competition when it begins streaming on August 13. (ANI)