Taylor Swift shared she felt honoured to write 'I Knew It, I Knew You' for 'Toy Story 5', making her the only songwriter besides Randy Newman to contribute to the franchise. The song, inspired by Jessie, was released on June 5.

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who penned 'I Knew It, I Knew You' for Pixar's upcoming animated film 'Toy Story 5', said she felt honoured to contribute to the beloved franchise. People cited her interview to 'Good Morning America'.on Wednesday, in which the pop icon noted that she is the only songwriter to create music for a 'Toy Story' movie besides composer Randy Newman, who famously wrote its iconic theme "You've Got a Friend in Me" for the original 1995 'Toy Story'. Swift turned emotional during the interview, People reported. Her song was officially released on June 5.

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A preview shared by 'Good Morning America' features Swift and Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Conan O'Brien among the cast of the highly anticipated film, which is set to release in theatres on June 19. "I felt wonderful knowing that I had Randy's blessing to write for this film given that I'm the first songwriter to get to partake in the Toy Story world outside of Randy," Swift said, according to People report. Reflecting on her experience watching the film, she added, "I was absolutely dazzled by it. It is my favorite Toy Story movie."

Premiere Performance

Swift attended the film's Los Angeles premiere on June 9, where she surprised audiences by performing 'I Knew It, I Knew You' after the credits rolled. She also joined Newman, 82, for a performance of the franchise's iconic song, 'You've Got a Friend in Me'.

Song's Inspiration and Creation

The Grammy-winning artist had first announced her involvement with the project on June 1, revealing that she wrote the song after watching an early screening of the film. "I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening," Swift shared on Instagram.

The track is inspired in part by Jessie, the fan-favourite cowgirl character voiced by Joan Cusack. "Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time," Swift wrote while announcing the song's release on June 5. "Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once. And being a Toy Story kid from the age of 5 till now... is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond," she added.

A VFX supervisor associated with the film recently revealed during a SXSW London event that Swift completed the song in February and that even members of the film's crew were unaware of the collaboration until shortly before the announcement, according to People.

About 'Toy Story 5'

'Toy Story 5' brings back franchise veterans Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear and Joan Cusack as Jessie, alongside several returning cast members. Tony Hale reprises his role as Forky, while Conan O'Brien joins the voice cast as a toilet-training toy named Smarty Pants, according to People.

The film centres on a new conflict between the toys and a high-tech frog-shaped smart tablet voiced by Greta Lee, which becomes the latest addition to Bonnie's collection. 'Toy Story 5' is scheduled to hit theatres on June 19. (ANI)