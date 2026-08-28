Telugu siblings Varun Tej and Niharika Konidela shared nostalgic Raksha Bandhan posts. Salman Khan also celebrated, flaunting his rakhis. Sara Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan gave a peek into the Pataudi family's festive sibling celebrations.

Varun Tej, Niharika Konidela's Rakhi celebration

Telugu actors and sibling duo Varun Tej Konidela and Niharika Konidela celebrated Raksha Bandhan and shared their childhood pictures of each other on their Instagram handle. Varun Konidela and Niharika Konidela signified their sibling bond by sharing an adorable childhood picture of each other. In one of the snaps, Varun was seen wearing a rakhi on his wrist while posing with his sister Niharika Konidela.

In one of the snaps "Through every version of us, there's always been this..holding onto each other," wrote Niharika Konidela while sharing the photos. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niharika Konidela (@niharikakonidela)

Salman Khan flaunts rakhis

Earlier, the bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan, celebrated Raksha Bandhan on Friday and proudly flaunted his wrist full of rakhis in front of the paps while acknowledging the love for his sisters. Salman Khan was earlier spotted entering his sister Alvira Khan's home. The actor donned a casual maroon T-shirt and blue jeans for the evening.

While exiting the building after celebrating the occassion, the superstar of Bollywood posed in front of the paps while flexing his wrist full of rakhis. In the visuals, multiple rakhis can be seen tied around Salman's wrist, suggesting that the actor celebrated the festival surrounded by loved ones. However, Salman did not reveal who tied each Rakhi, nor did he share a detailed note alongside the post yet.

Pataudi family's festive gathering

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan also celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and family, sharing glimpses of the festive celebrations on social media as the Pataudi family came together to mark the festival of love and sibling bonding. Sara shared adorable pictures from her Raksha Bandhan celebrations with Ibrahim on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into their special bond. The pictures captured the siblings enjoying the festive occasion together and celebrating the day with warmth and happiness.

Celebrating the moment, she wrote in the caption, "Happiest Rakhi" Adding to the family celebrations, actor Soha Ali Khan also shared a picture with her brother Saif Ali Khan, offering another glimpse into the family's Raksha Bandhan festivities. The celebrations brought together members of the Pataudi family, including Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Jeh, Saba Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and her daughter Inaaya. The family came together to celebrate the festival, with the pictures reflecting the warmth and festive spirit of the occasion."To those who make us feel loved, safe and cared for - happy #rakshabandhan," wrote Soha in her caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Sara, who often shares candid glimpses of her personal life with her followers, has frequently shared pictures with Ibrahim on special occasions. Their Raksha Bandhan celebrations once again highlighted the close bond between the siblings.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan holds special significance across India as sisters tie a rakhi, a sacred thread, around their brothers' wrists and pray for their well-being. Brothers, in turn, traditionally promise to protect and support their sisters. (ANI)