Alia Bhatt marked Raksha Bandhan with a heartwarming post for her sister Shaheen, calling her 'ghar'. The Pataudi family, including Sara, Ibrahim, and Saif Ali Khan, also shared glimpses of their festive celebrations.

Actor Alia Bhatt is showering all the love on her sister Shaheen Bhatt, marking the celebration of siblings this Raksha Bandhan. In an Instagram post, Alia Bhatt shared a childhood picture with her elder sister, followed by a recent picture that captures their heartwarming bond. In her caption, Alia simply wrote "Ghar (home)", describing her sister as a place of belonging.

Reacting to the post, Shaheen Bhatt commented with emojis. Their mother, veteran actor Soni Razdan, further added, "Congratulations my darlings so proud."

Pataudi family's festive gathering

Several Bollywood celebrities marked Raksha Bandhan by sharing heartwarming family moments and cherished memories with their siblings on social media. Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and family, sharing glimpses of the festive celebrations on social media as the Pataudi family came together to mark the festival of love and sibling bonding.

Actor Soha Ali Khan also shared a picture with her brother Saif Ali Khan, offering another glimpse into the family's Raksha Bandhan festivities.

The celebrations brought together members of the Pataudi family, including Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Jeh, Saba Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and her daughter Inaaya. The family came together to celebrate the festival, with the pictures reflecting the warmth and festive spirit of the occasion.

Salman Khan joins celebrations

Superstar Salman Khan also joined the Raksha Bandhan festivities as he proudly flaunted his wrist full of rakhis in front of the paps while acknowledging the love for his sisters. Salman Khan was earlier spotted entering his sister Alvira Khan's home. The actor donned a casual maroon T-shirt and blue jeans for the evening. While exiting the building after celebrating the occassion, the superstar of Bollywood posed in front of the paps while flexing his wrist full of rakhis.

Others who shared Raksha Bandhan moments were Preity Zinta, Randeep Hooda, Ananya Panday, Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Kangana Ranaut, among others. (ANI)