Taapsee Pannu is set to star in 'Gandhari', an action-thriller about a mother's relentless pursuit to protect her daughter. Written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Devashish Makhija, the film also features Ishwak Singh and premieres on Netflix.

Actor Taapsee Pannu is set to headline the upcoming action-thriller 'Gandhari', which follows Bani, a mother who faces a series of challenges and goes to extraordinary lengths to find and protect her daughter.

Set in the fictional town of Joypurra, 'Gandhari' explores a mother's love, resilience, courage and sacrifice as Bani navigates a dangerous world in her relentless pursuit of her daughter. The film also stars Ishwak Singh, Chhaya Kadam, Swastika Mukherjee, Mita Vashisht and Jatin Sarna. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

A Physically Demanding Role

Written and produced by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Devashish Makhija, the film marks one of Pannu's most physically demanding roles and combines intense action with an emotional storyline, as per the press release.

Writer on Bani's Relentless Journey

Kanika Dhillon, writer and producer of the film, said she wanted to tell the story of a woman who refuses to be defined by her circumstances. "With 'Gandhari', we wanted to tell the story of a woman who refuses to be defined by her circumstances. Bani's journey is raw, relentless and deeply personal, and that is what drew me to her from the very beginning," Dhillon said in a statement.

Dhillon said collaborating with Makhija and the ensemble cast made the journey more fulfilling and expressed excitement about the film's release. "Collaborating with Devashish and an exceptional cast made this journey all the more fulfilling. Our partnership with Netflix has once again given us the opportunity to bring this story to life on the scale and canvas it deserves, and I'm incredibly excited for audiences to discover Gandhari on September 3," she said.

Netflix on 'Bold, Emotionally Charged' Thriller

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India, described 'Gandhari' as a "bold, emotionally charged action thriller" that turns a mother's love into a powerful force. "'Gandhari' is a bold, emotionally charged action thriller that turns a mother's love into a force- fierce, instinctive and impossible to ignore," Sheikh said.

"We are delighted to reunite with Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon, building on a creative partnership we deeply value and carrying it into a strikingly different space with Devashish Makhija at the helm," she added.

The film reunites Netflix with Dhillon and Pannu following the success of 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba'. 'Gandhari' premieres on Netflix on September 3. (ANI)