Singers Shaan and Udit Narayan, with producer Ramesh Taurani, praised composer Lalit Pandit's new devotional bhajan 'Sai Naam Saancha'. At the launch, Shaan shared his personal devotion to Sai Baba, while others lauded the song's composition.

Singers Shaan and Udit Narayan, along with producer Ramesh Taurani, spoke about faith, spirituality and music at the launch of composer Lalit Pandit's devotional bhajan 'Sai Naam Saancha' on the occasion of Guru Purnima. Sharing his personal connection with Sai Baba, Shaan recalled how devotion has been a part of his life since childhood. "There is an idol of Sainath ji in my house. I remember that every Thursday my mother and I would pray before it. It's been four years since my mother passed away. This thought of singing a Sai bhajan was always there, but I wasn't getting the right lyrics. Then Lalit ji called me just before I was leaving for Japan and said, 'Come and sing quickly.' I went straight from the recording to catch my flight. When the call comes, whether it's for Shirdi or to sing a bhajan for him, it only happens when Sainath ji wants it to," Shaan told ANI.

Shaan on Youth Spirituality and Composer Lalit Pandit

The singer also spoke about the growing spiritual inclination among young people. "When I was the age of Gen Z, there wasn't so much devotion, at least not where I grew up. But now I see a lot of devotion, awareness and understanding among Gen Z. Including young singers in this bhajan wasn't just because they sing well, but because they have sung with great devotion. Before Him, we are all one," he said.

Praising Lalit Pandit, Shaan said he had admired the composer since the 1990s. "Jatin-Lalit have been my favourite composers. We learned how to sing by listening to their songs. Whenever I got the chance to work with Lalit ji, I felt honoured and privileged. I'm very lucky to have his love and support," he added.

Udit Narayan Applauds 'Classical Touch'

Veteran playback singer Udit Narayan congratulated Lalit Pandit on bringing together several leading voices for the devotional track. "Best wishes for Guru Purnima. On such an auspicious occasion, Sai Baba's bhajan has been released today. Around 12 to 15 singers came together for this bhajan, and it has turned out beautifully. Wherever Sai Baba's name appears, people will surely like that bhajan," Udit Narayan said.

He also praised the composition for blending devotion with classical elements. "This bhajan has a classical touch. Lalit ji has presented Sai Baba's name in a different way. No matter how much you praise it, it's not enough. I think everyone will like it," he added.

Ramesh Taurani on Devotion and New Talent

Producer Ramesh Taurani lauded the devotional spirit of the song and appreciated Lalit Pandit's decision to feature both veteran and emerging singers. "Lalit has made a very good bhajan. It is filled with devotion, and people will definitely connect with its emotion. There are such great singers in it, Hariharan, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Javed ji, and it was wonderful to hear them all," Taurani said.

Commenting on the inclusion of new talent, he added, "He has taken new singers as well. That thought is very good. Lalit is always doing something creative, and we like that very much."

The devotional bhajan 'Sai Naam Saancha', composed by Lalit Pandit, was launched in Mumbai on Guru Purnima and features performances by several renowned playback singers alongside emerging voices. (ANI)