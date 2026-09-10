Sardar2 Overseas Review: Sardar 2 has started screening in the USA ahead of its September 10 India release. Karthi’s spy action sequel has already triggered early reactions online, though these initial responses come from a limited overseas audience

Karthi’s Sardar 2 has reached overseas audiences ahead of its theatrical release in India. The P. S. Mithran directorial began its first screenings in the United States on the evening of September 9.

Because of the time difference, these shows took place during the early hours of September 10 in India. This effectively gave some American audiences a chance to watch the sequel before viewers in India.

The early screenings have already led to a few audience members sharing their thoughts on social media, particularly on X. These posts have given fans an initial glimpse into how the sequel is being received outside India.

However, it is important to remember that these are only early reactions and do not represent the film's overall verdict.

Early Audience Reactions Surface On Social Media

Following the first US shows, some viewers took to social media to share their immediate impressions of Sardar 2. The reactions offer an early indication of audience sentiment, but the sample size remains extremely small.

With only a limited number of people having watched the film at this stage, it would be premature to describe the response as universally positive or negative. Audience reactions can also change significantly once the film opens across more international markets and reaches a much larger number of viewers in India.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

For now, the overseas posts are best treated as first reactions rather than a definitive review. A clearer picture of Sardar 2's reception will emerge once more audiences and critics have seen the film.

Scroll to load tweet…

Karthi Returns With A Bigger Spy Action Story

Directed by P. S. Mithran, Sardar 2 continues the story and spy universe established by the 2022 Tamil film Sardar. Karthi returns in a dual role, while Rajisha Vijayan reprises her character from the original.

The sequel also expands its cast with names including S. J. Suryah, Malavika Mohanan and Ashika Ranganath. Yogi Babu is also part of the ensemble.

Prince Pictures and IVY Entertainment have backed the project. Mithran has created the story and characters, while the screenplay is credited to Nambi, with additional story contributions from Rathna Kumar, Ashameera Aiyappan and Vignesh Muniyandi.

George C. Williams is the cinematographer and Vijay Velukutty has edited the film. Sam C. S. has composed the music and background score, with the project marking his 100th film as a composer. OfRo has also contributed to the music.

The technical team includes production designer Rajeevan Nambiar, stunt choreographers Dhilip Subbarayan and Chethan D'Souza, and sound designer Tapas Nayak. Mind Stein Studios and Dheera Studios have worked on the visual effects.

As Sardar 2 begins its wider theatrical journey, the film's actual reception will become clearer through a larger volume of audience reactions, professional reviews and box-office performance.