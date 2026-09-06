Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram and dropped some cute pictures from her visit to Isha Yoga Centre. The actress, who is expecting, also penned down her journey at the place and shared some valuable lessons.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most loved and celebrated stars who makes millions of hearts beat with her stunning aura, undying love for her craft, and her naturally vivacious smile. The actress is currently enjoying the best phase of her life, and there's no denying that. Her last film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, minted Rs 100 crore worldwide, putting her back on the map. Not just that, after surviving an alleged messy divorce with Naga Chaitanya, the actress gave love another chance, and now she is expecting her first baby with husband Raj Nidimoru.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Pregnancy Journey

Yes, you read that right. The mommy-to-be is enjoying this phase to the fullest. From sharing cute baby bump pictures to hosting a fun Q/A with her fans. She is soaking in each moment and how. Now, just a few days back, she opened up about her prenatal fitness journey, and now she has posted a thread from her latest visit to Isha Yoga Centre. Yes, the actress shared a string of pictures, posing with Sadhguru and reminiscing about her learnings from the place.

Samantha's Latest Insta Post

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Find the people and places that expand you. I think at some point in life, you start believing you know who you are. This is me. These are my strengths, my limitations, my ways. This is probably as far as I go. The last five years have taught me otherwise. Every time I come here, I leave with a little more possibility. A feeling that there’s still so much more to learn, to change, to become. That’s what the right mentors do. They don’t tell you who to be. They remind you that you’re never done becoming. They’re fuel in the tank. Find those people. Find those places. Keep becoming. There is always more of you to discover. A five year journey. @isha.foundation @sadhguru.”

Take a look!

About Samantha and Raj

Samantha is currently on a maternity break. Talking about the couple, they got married on December 1, 2025, and announced the pregnancy in June 2026 during the success meet of her film Maa Inti Bangaram in Hyderabad.