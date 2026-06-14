Salman Khan’s latest appearance at the Lagaan 25-year celebration has grabbed massive attention. Sharing the frame with Aamir Khan, the actor surprised fans with his new buzz-cut look and fit avatar, sparking curiosity about his upcoming project.

Salman Khan once again became the centre of attention after making a stylish appearance at a special event celebrating 25 years of Lagaan. While the reunion of Bollywood icons Salman Khan and Aamir Khan excited fans, it was Salman’s fresh new look that stole the spotlight.

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Salman Khan’s Rugged Transformation Grabs Attention

The actor was seen sporting a sharp buzz-cut hairstyle along with light stubble, giving him a more rugged and intense appearance. Fans were quick to notice his changed look and praised his fit physique, with many wondering if the transformation could be connected to his upcoming project with director Vamshi Paidipally, reportedly titled SVC63.

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Pictures and videos from the event soon spread across social media, with fans sharing their reactions to Salman’s latest style. Many were surprised to see the actor in a completely different avatar and speculated about whether this could be his look for an upcoming film.

Aamir Khan And Kareena Kapoor Join The Viral Moment

The event also featured Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, making it a memorable reunion for Bollywood fans. Several clips showed the stars posing together, while another video captured Kareena’s reaction to Salman’s striking appearance.

Social media users flooded the internet with comments, praising Salman’s transformation and fitness. Many fans expressed excitement over seeing the superstar in a new style and linked the look to his upcoming cinematic projects.

While there has been no official confirmation about the reason behind Salman’s makeover, his latest appearance has certainly created buzz among fans and added curiosity around what the actor might bring next on screen.