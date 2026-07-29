Salman Khan visited his brother Sohail Khan on the sets of 'Alliance', sporting an all-denim look with a cowboy hat. The actor will next be seen in 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace' and as the host for 'Bigg Boss 20'.

Bollywood star Salman Khan on Wednesday evening arrived on the sets of Prime Video's show 'Alliance' to cheer for his brother Sohail Khan. He even posed for the shutterbugs before heading inside to shoot for the episode.

Salman was seen dressed in an all-denim outfit paired with a cowboy hat.

Salman Khan's Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be seen headlining 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace'. Recently, Salman posted a picture of himself surrounded by nature, showcasing his ripped physique as he soaked in the serene surroundings. Keeping the caption brief, the actor simply wrote, "MAATRUBHUMI."

Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace' is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role. Originally slated for release in April this year, the film was later postponed. The makers are yet to announce a revised release date.

In the coming months, Salman will also be seen as a host for 'Bigg Boss 20'. (ANI)