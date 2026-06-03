Salman Khan Strikes Back! Legal War Erupts Over 'Kala Hiran' | Entertainment

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Salman Khan Strikes Back! Legal War Erupts Over 'Kala Hiran'

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jun 03 2026, 05:13 PM IST
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A fresh controversy has erupted after Salman Khan's legal team moved court against the upcoming film Kala Hiran. The actor's lawyers have reportedly demanded that the film be pulled and its promotional content removed, alleging concerns over its portrayal and references. The dispute has sparked intense debate across the entertainment industry.In this video:00:00 – Salman Khan's Legal Team Moves Against Kala Hiran01:00 – Notice Demands Film Release Halt and Promo Removal02:00 – Bollywood Reacts as Controversy Sparks Industry-Wide Debate

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