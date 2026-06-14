The makers of 'Rao Bahadur' have released a new teaser for the psychological drama starring Satyadev. Presented by Mahesh Babu and directed by Venkatesh Maha, the film, which explores psychological conflict, is set for a July 3 theatre release.

'Just A Teaser' Deepens Mystery

The latest teaser, titled "Just A Teaser," expands on the mystery that surrounded the film's earlier promotional material. Running through a series of striking visuals, the teaser introduces viewers to a world shaped by fear, hallucinations, delusions and psychological conflict. Satyadev, who plays the titular character Rao Bahadur, is seen in a markedly different avatar. The teaser hints at a story centred around a prince-like figure battling forces that may be supernatural, psychological, or perhaps a combination of both. The glimpse suggests that the protagonist is believed to be possessed by a demon, while also raising questions about perception and reality.

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Mahesh Babu Presents 'Rao Bahadur'

Sharing the teaser on social media, Mahesh Babu praised the team behind the project and expressed his excitement about the film's release. "Remember... This is JUST A TEASER.!! Really proud of this team for bringing the extraordinary vision of #RaoBahadur to life.... Coming to cinemas on July 3rd," he wrote. Remember... This is JUST A TEASER.!! Really proud of this team for bringing the extraordinary vision of #RaoBahadur to life….👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Coming to cinemas on July 3rd..@ActorSatyaDev @mahaisnotanoun @DeepaThomasss @GMBents @SrichakraasEnts @AplusSMovies @Mahayana_MP… pic.twitter.com/qTCCbv5v8r — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 12, 2026

Previous Promotional Releases

The first look and its first song, titled 'O Sundari', was released earlier this year. The romantic track featured Satyadev and Deepa Thomas and received a positive response.

Cast and Crew

The film is directed, written and edited by Venkatesh Maha. Apart from Satyadev and Deepa Thomas, the cast includes Vikas Muppala, Bala Parasar, Anand Bharathi, Pranay Vaka and Master Kiran. The film's technical crew includes cinematographer Kartik Parmar, music composer Smaran Sai and production designer Rohan Singh. (ANI)