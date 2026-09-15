The makers of the iconic ‘Ramayan’ are returning with a grand seven-part film series on Shrimad Bhagavatam. Sagar Pictures will bring Lord Vishnu’s stories to the big screen for a new generation.

Remember the days when the whole country would stop to watch 'Ramayan' and 'Shri Krishna' on TV? The family behind those iconic shows, Sagar Pictures Entertainment, is now bringing that magic to the big screen. They've announced a massive live-action film series, starting with 'Shrimad Bhagavatam: Part One – Vishnuratha'. And get this, it's going to be a seven-part saga, creating a whole cinematic universe based on our puranas.

A New Chapter for the 'Ramayan' Legacy

The Sagar family has a special place in the hearts of Indians for bringing our epics to life. The late Dr. Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' wasn't just a show; it became a part of our culture, a weekly ritual in many homes. Projects like 'Shri Krishna' also received immense love from the audience. Now, that same legacy is being carried forward for a new generation, but this time, for a grand theatrical experience. With 'Shrimad Bhagavatam', Sagar Pictures Entertainment is kicking off its next big cinematic journey.

A Grand Spiritual Saga in Seven Parts

The Shrimad Bhagavatam is a vast epic with countless characters, stories, and spiritual teachings. Trying to fit all of that into one movie would be impossible. That's why the decision to tell the story in seven parts makes this project so special. 'Vishnuratha' will be the first chapter of this epic journey. This prestigious project is being directed by Akash Sagar Chopra and Amrit Sagar. As the next generation of the Ramanand Sagar family, they are taking on the huge responsibility of continuing the family's legacy with a modern cinematic touch. This isn't just about continuing a family tradition; it's about redefining mythological storytelling for the big screen, just as they once did for television.

National Award Winner Amrit Sagar at the Helm

Amrit Sagar is no stranger to filmmaking. His film '1971' even won a National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. With his experience in both TV and cinema, he and his brother Akash Sagar Chopra are well-equipped to handle a project of this scale. This means 'Shrimad Bhagavatam' will have a blend of family heritage, proven experience, and a fresh, modern vision.

Massive Production at Ramoji Film City

'Shrimad Bhagavatam' is being planned on a grand scale, not just in its storytelling but also in its production. The project was officially launched at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City, which is where a lot of the shooting and production work will happen. This points to the massive scale they're aiming for, with huge sets, detailed production design, and live-action shooting to create a visually stunning world.

Indian Story, International Expertise

What makes this project even more exciting is the involvement of international technical experts. For instance, Clyde Edwards, a visual effects professional who has worked on global hits like 'Life of Pi', 'The Jungle Book', and even 'Game of Thrones', is part of the team. Bringing in such talent shows how serious they are about the film's visual quality. However, the team has made it clear that technology is just a tool. The real challenge is to use modern techniques to tell an ancient story while keeping its spiritual soul intact, offering audiences an experience that is both authentic and impressive.

Not Just Another Mythological Film

To call 'Shrimad Bhagavatam' just another mythological or devotional film would be to miss the point. This is an ambitious attempt to retell a great Indian epic in a cinematic language that today's generation can connect with. The main goal seems to be introducing this timeless story to a new audience in a fresh, exciting way. The first look of 'Shrimad Bhagavatam: Part One – Vishnuratha' is the first glimpse into this massive cinematic journey. With the legacy of Ramanand Sagar, the vision of the next-gen directors, and world-class production values, 'Shrimad Bhagavatam' is set to be a game-changer for mythological storytelling in India.