Did Sidharth Malhotra behaved rudely with a fan at Ambani's Ganpati event? Here's what viral video claims. Keep scrolling to know more!

A now-viral video talks about Sidharth Malhotra's alleged rudeness! Yes, it was all about actor Sidharth's interaction during the Ambani family's star-studded Ganesh Chaturthi bash. The post, with its teasing caption "Oops", quickly raked in 48,000 likes and 2,009 comments. The internet had found its next big celebrity etiquette debate.

Sidharth and Kiara Advani joined many Bollywood stars at the Ambani family's lavish Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The high-profile bash, held at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, is an annual tradition. Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Alia Bhatt also attended. This star-studded affair always dominates headlines. It often sparks public scrutiny — especially if anyone steps out of line.

The Alleged Incident at Antilia

‘Ghamandi’ – that’s the label some users slapped on Sidharth. The online debate erupted over a moment at the glittering Ganesh Chaturthi bash. Reports claim he refused to shake a fan's hand. That moment, captured and widely shared, became an instant flashpoint. It triggered a passionate online response. The incident shows the intense scrutiny celebrities face, even at private parties. Small missteps can quickly explode into full-blown public controversies. One fan wrote, “Don't give celebs this much bhav.” While another write, “So rude Sid.” Another came to rescue, “He came there for darshan not to greet his fans.”

Take a look!

Sid and Kiara's Apperance

The couple was no less than a vision in their embellished traditional outfits. They smiled as they posed for the paps. The Ganpati celebration was quite a star-studded affair, with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and more attending the event.