Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, ‘Hanuman Ansh’ has emerged as a surprise worldwide hit. Made on a modest budget, the film has delivered impressive box-office numbers and turned into a major success.

Directed, written and produced by Vishal Chaturvedi, ‘Hanuman Ansh’ has emerged as a surprise worldwide success. Made on a reported budget of just ₹2 crore, the devotional drama has collected a whopping ₹290 crore globally in 37 days.

Hanuman Ansh Tells The Story Of Neem Karoli Baba

The devotional drama is based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, a Hindu guru and devotee of Lord Hanuman. The film, which released on August 7, received positive responses from both critics and audiences, gradually turning into a sleeper hit.

The movie had a modest start at the box office. It reportedly collected around ₹10 lakh on its opening day. However, positive word-of-mouth helped its earnings grow steadily. According to Sacnilk, the film's first-day collection stood at ₹1.08 crore. After a month, its India net collection reportedly reached ₹61 crore.

Vishal Chaturvedi Based Film On His Own Book

Vishal Chaturvedi based ‘Hanuman Ansh’ on his book ‘Divine Detour: That Changed My Life’, which revolves around Neem Karoli Baba. Actor Shobhinav Satya plays the role of Neem Karoli Baba in the film.

The movie has been produced by Swambhu Media Network and Holy Cow Home Productions. Vishal Bawa has handled the cinematography, while Shankh Rajadhyaksha is credited with the editing.

The supporting cast includes Chandan K Anand, Anil Rastogi, Nikhil Dubey, Bhagwan Das Patel, Neha Paranjspe, Udaysingh Rajput, Purnima Tiwari, Gautam Tripathi, Gulshan Pandey, Rajeev Mishra and several others.

Hanuman Ansh Turns Into A Sleeper Hit

Despite its small reported budget and relatively quiet opening, ‘Hanuman Ansh’ has managed to achieve an extraordinary box-office run. Its reported ₹290 crore worldwide collection against a ₹2 crore budget makes it a notable sleeper success.