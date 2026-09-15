Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to praise Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' franchise, saying he loved both films. The duology has grossed over Rs 3000 crore. Ranveer thanked the Ambani family for their support in making the films.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all praise for Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Dhurandhar' franchise. On Monday, the 'Jawan' star held an Ask SRK session, where he interacted with fans and answered their questions. When a fan asked if he had watched Ranveer Singh’s franchise, Shah Rukh Khan praised the films, saying he loved both the parts. "“Loved both the parts....fantastic by the whole team!!!," he wrote.

From shattering box-office records to winning hearts, the franchise has become much bigger than just its numbers. Ranveer’s characters have found their own fan following, with Hamza in particular becoming a social-media favourite and a talking point among audiences.

Ranveer Singh Expresses Gratitude

Recently, in Reliance's documentary film 'Parvah Hai Toh Parivar Hai', Ranveer Singh acknowledged the abundant love and appreciation showered by audiences on the 'Dhurandhar' franchise, expressing his gratitude to the Ambani family for placing their trust in the makers and backing the project. Ranveer further said that the Ambani family showed faith in him and supported him at a time when he was having a rough phase in his career.

"Dhurandhar was not an easy film to mount; it was not an easy film to execute. There were several challenges. Dhanke ke chot pe ja ke back karna conviction ke saath, that if this works out, we will be breaking new ground," he shared."I have to say I was given all the love, all the support and all the encouragement, even at a time when my movies were not doing well. Career hai, ups and downs hote rehte hain. But to have received that kind of support meant a lot to me. It's nothing short of a blessing, an honour, and a privilege to be associated with the Ambani family" Ranveer added.

A Record-Breaking Feat

With the phenomenal performance of both instalments, the combined worldwide gross of the Dhurandhar duology has surpassed the Rs 3000 crore mark, making it the first Indian film series ever to achieve this extraordinary feat. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banner of Jio Studios and B62 Studios. (ANI)